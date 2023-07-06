Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has faced a significant backlash after publicly criticizing an outfit worn by the actress. The incident occurred when Palmer attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show, sporting a see-through mesh dress. While Keke Palmer was enjoying the performance, Jackson took to social media to express his disapproval, stating, “It's the outfit tho.. you a mom.” His comment quickly went viral, leading to a wave of criticism, according to CNN.

KEKE PALMER’S MAN WANTED HER TO ACT LIKE HOW BEYONCÉ DID WHEN USHER TRIED IT 😂😂😂😂 USHER IS SICK FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/bBdgnFZQ8Z — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDrea_) July 6, 2023

The backlash prompted Jackson, 28, to defend his position, highlighting his beliefs and values. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he explained in a tweet. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Keke Palmer, who gave birth to her son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson four months ago, has yet to publicly address the situation. However, social media users rallied in support of the actress, criticizing Jackson for his remarks. One Twitter user expressed disbelief, stating, “You done lost your God d**n mind coming on the internet to talk crazy on Keke Palmer's name.” Another advised Jackson to learn from A$AP Rocky on how to “stfu, raise that baby, and enjoy his girl.”

Keke Palmer’s bd deactivated his account. We all know what that mean 😂 pic.twitter.com/FqcRAtOKXd — DEKU WIT THE DURAG 🔜 DreamCon (@UA_DropOut) July 6, 2023

While Palmer's response remains unknown, it appears that she is handling the situation well. On the other hand, Jackson deactivated his Twitter account in the aftermath of the controversy.