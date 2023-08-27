Keke Palmer and ex Darius Jackson reunite in a live video for her 30th birthday. This is after publicly breaking up and having controversies.

In the birthday tribute, Jackson called Palmer a unique individual and wished her a joyful and successful decade ahead. He also shared a touching video of Palmer spending time with their son. The video showed Palmer showing affection to Leo, making him laugh.

Keke Palmer also revealed that Darius Jackson took her out for a birthday meal, sharing their conversation during an Instagram Live session. Palmer expressed her appreciation for his efforts to make her birthday special. Jackson playfully responded that they were celebrating her birthday on her birthday.

Adding a lighthearted note, Palmer playfully inquired about Jackson's thoughts on Virgos, which is her zodiac sign. In response, Jackson praised Virgos for their authenticity and humorously remarked on Palmer's affinity for them.

“Get into the Virgos and admit that Virgos are the one. It's already too late, your Virgo already has you hooked.”

Their birthday celebrations followed a recent incident where Jackson criticized Palmer's outfit at a concert. Afterward, sources indicated that Jackson had “moved on.” Neither party publicly discussed their relationship status at the time.

Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday with a “Durrty Thirty” photoshoot, sharing edgy photos of herself in a black bodysuit. She expressed gratitude for the new year of life and encouraged fellow Virgos to stay true to themselves.

“To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true,” she posted.

Despite the controversies, people were happy at how Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson celebrate her birthday to showcase their co-parenting skills after breaking up.