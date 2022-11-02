The game of basketball has brought so much joy to Kelsey Plum. Now, the Las Vegas Aces guard wants to return the favor by investing in the future of the sport.

Under Armour announced today the company has agreed to a deal with Plum after she spent the last five years with Nike. The 2022 all-star believes that she and Under Armour can provide support to the next generation of women in basketball.

“We both have a vision on how we can grow the game,” Plum told Forbes. “For me, I really want to grow it for the next generation. There’s a lot of gaps I feel I had to overcome as a young female athlete in this space and I had a lot of failures. It took me a while to have success on the pro level so I want to be able to bridge that gap for young girls who want to play pro or even going from high school into college.

“Those transitions can be a lot easier if you have flashcards on what to do and what not to do. I think you’re going to see a lot of cool things coming out in the future with me, the next generation and of course Under Armour leading the way in that.”

Plum is coming off a two-year period where she became an all-star for the first time along with winning the 2021 Sixth Woman of the Year award, 2022 All-Star MVP and a championship this past season. She has come a long way since contemplating suicide and struggling to find her place in the WNBA after a successful college career. Plum is now one of the faces of women’s basketball for Under Armour.