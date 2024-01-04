Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny celebrated New Year's Eve after the two reportedly split. They have been dating for less than a year.

Have Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rekindled their love? According to a source per TMZ, the answer to that is unfortunately no but the two were seen on vacation in the Bahamas for New Year's Eve. The source revealed that the pair are still friends despite their recent breakup. They had been dating for a little less than a year before calling it quits.

As for New Year's Eve, Jenner's friends Justin and Hailey Bieber were also in attendance on the island. However, the meeting was just because of mutual friends who attended the party and there is currently nothing romantic between the two.

Bad Bunny Speaks On Relationship With Kendall Jenner

Jenner didn't speak out about their relationship publicly but when the singer was interviewed by Vanity Fair, he explained that he doesn't wish to keep the relationship private.

“They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know,” Bad Bunny told the publication. “I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

The “Tití Me Preguntó” artist added, “There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to.”

He also spoke about this in an interview with Rolling Stone back in June.

“I know [people are] going to say something,” Bad Bunny told the outlet. “People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Jenner was asked about her dating life in the trailer to season four of The Kardashians.

“I’m the worst single person ever,” Kendall responded to Khloé who said that she needs people to know that she's single amid her breakup with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Prior to Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner dated NBA stars Ben Simmons, Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles, and more.

As for Bad Bunny, he has been linked to model Gabriela Berlingeri, rapper Cazzu, and singer Rosalía.