Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner is requesting that their children have a “comparable” when they are with her. According to a brief that was filed ahead of their hearing, Baumgartner's legal team stated that she will need a certain “standard of living” for herself as well. Baumgartner is requesting $200,000 a month in child support.

“The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father,” Baumgartner’s legal team wrote in a brief per US Weekly. “The Court order must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin’s considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves the standard of living of Christine.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have three children together: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Their hearing is scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 31).

Included in her request is that the children should be allow to fly private and enjoy vacations with her in the same style that they enjoy vacations with their father.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote. “In this case, the guideline child support requested by Christine of $175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

Her legal team is also prepared as to what Costner's attorneys will respond to their requests.

“Kevin will argue that Christine doesn’t need to provide the children with many of the things to which they have become accustomed, as they can enjoy those things with Kevin. But Kevin’s argument misses the point,” Baumgartner’s legal team added. “The children should be able to participate in their activities with each of their parents. Under Kevin’s argument, the children will either have to sacrifice some of their activities when they are with Christine or choose to forfeit their time with their mother in order to do so. Indeed, Kevin’s position is punitive, manipulative and contrary to the children’s best interests and the policy of the law.”

According to a July ruling, Costner is pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month and also pay for her legal fees. The publication states that her legal fees have totaled to about $200,000. In addition to the child support and legal fees, she is also requesting he pay $100,000 in forensic fees.

Baumgartner and Costner were married for 18 years before she filed for divorce in May. This is Costner's second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.