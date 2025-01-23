Khloe Kardashian is clearing up rumors about her dating life.

In a new episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, she is joined by Jay Shetty where the reality star discusses her current romance status.

“I’ve chosen not to—because I genuinely don’t want to—I’m not dating,” she told Shety. “My relationship with my kids just is everything to me.”

“Where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love and I just want to be as present as I can,” she added. “I don’t want any distractions in my life.”

The Good American founder was previously in an on-and-off again relationship with Tristan Thompson from 2016 to 2021. The former couple broke up after learning Thompson had fathered a child outside of their relationship. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward welcomed his third child, Theo, with Maralee Nichols on Dec. 1, 2021. Thompson and Khloe welcomed their son, Tatum, via surrogate in 2022. They also share a daughter, True, who was born in 2018. Thompson is also the father to his eldest son, Prince, who he shares with ex-Jordan Craig.

Although Khloe is not looking for love at the moment, she still wants to be in a relationship with the right person later.

“If I meet someone in two months, two years and I fall in love—great,” she said. “But I’m not actively on the dating scene searching for someone and I’m so happy. I feel so fulfilled. I also love that I’ve taken about three years off of dating, and I feel like I really got to know myself on a deeper level.”

The mom of two told Shetty exactly what she's looking in a partner.

“The right one that I would want to be around my children and around my family,” she explained.

Khloe Kardashian Shares Why She's Waiting For Love

Last month, Khloe graced the cover of Bustle, where she also disclosed what her outlook is like in the romance department.

“I’ve been single for about three years and love it—I really, really do,” Khloe told the publication. “I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it.”

“I’ve always been such a confident person, and then I went through some personal things with my relationships and a lot of them took a hit at my self-esteem,” she added. “I started being so mean to myself and I don’t know where it came from.”

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 after one month of dating. Odom's infidelity and drug use were the factors that led to Kardashian filing for divorce.

Another reason why Kardashian is hesitant on dating at the moment is because of her children and the constant headlines on her love life.

“I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids, so then where do I go to date you?,” she noted. “I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week.”

The mom of two goes more into her love life on season 6 of The Kardashians, airing Feb. 6. You can listen to Khloe in Wonderland on X or watch the YouTube video releasing Thursday, Jan. 22.