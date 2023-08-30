Khloe Kardashian is feeling the bittersweet emotions that come with watching your child grow up. The reality star recently took to Instagram to share her feelings about her daughter, True Thompson, starting kindergarten, PageSix reports.

In a post featuring a series of pictures, Khloe captioned, “Kindergarten. For anyone wondering, no I'm not ok! Next it will be prom 😫😩.”

The photos showed True in a cute outfit, posing with a giant sheet of lined paper that read “First Day of Kindergarten.” The backdrop included a pastel balloon arch with lavender, yellow, blue, and peach-colored balloons, as well as giant matching pencils scattered throughout. True also had her own photoshoot and posed for some sweet snaps with her mom.

Khloe kept her look casual for the special occasion, wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black leggings, and white and yellow sneakers.

While Khloe Kardashian shared this memorable moment on social media, there was no indication that Tristan Thompson, True's father, was present for the occasion. He didn't post anything on his own social media accounts, and he wasn't featured in Khloe's photos.

The Kardashian family is known for their extravagant celebrations and events, and this kindergarten milestone was no different. Fans couldn't help but comment on the elaborate setup, with one joking that “the Kardashians are carrying the balloon arch industry on their backs.”

Khloe's dedication to creating memorable moments for her children is evident, as she has previously organized elaborate parties and events for her kids. From space-themed birthday parties to heroic firefighter-themed celebrations, the Kardashians know how to make their little ones feel special.