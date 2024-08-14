Kim Kardashian is significantly expanding her role in television production, marking another milestone in her evolving career, Variety reports. The reality star and burgeoning actress has secured a first-look deal with 20th Television, a key player behind some of TV’s most talked-about series. This new pact will see Kardashian developing a variety of projects, including dramas, comedies, and limited series, further solidifying her influence in the industry.

Kardashian’s journey into TV production began earnestly with her acting debut in Season 12 of FX’s American Horror Story. Since then, she has ventured into producing with projects like the upcoming Hulu drama All’s Fair. Her recent achievements include driving two movie and one scripted TV series packages to successful bidding wars. Now, with this new multi-year deal, Kardashian aims to build on her momentum, bringing fresh and engaging content to audiences.

Group Chat: A Star-Studded Venture

For her first project under this new deal, Kim Kardashian has partnered with her close friend La La Anthony and renowned creator Kenya Barris. The comedy series Group Chat, inspired by Anthony’s bestselling book The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness, is set to be developed for Hulu. Barris, known for his work on black-ish, will serve as the creator, with Anthony headlining the show and executive producing alongside Kardashian and Barris.

Kardashian expressed her enthusiasm for the venture, highlighting her commitment to producing stories that reflect personal and cultural experiences. Her collaboration with 20th Television, particularly after working with them on American Horror Story: Delicate, marks a significant step in her production career. The show, if greenlit, promises to be a notable addition to Hulu's lineup, further expanding Kardashian's footprint in the entertainment world.

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, and Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, praised Kardashian’s unique ability to tap into and influence contemporary culture. Their joint statement underscored Kardashian’s impact and her potential to create compelling content that resonates with audiences.

With Group Chat on the horizon and other projects in the pipeline, Kim Kardashian’s expanding role in television production highlights her growing influence and the dynamic nature of her career in entertainment.