Kim Kardashian is offically going on tour — a soccer tour, that is. The SKIMS founder has entered her soccer mom era as she treated her eldest son, Saint West, to a pro soccer experience in Madrid. Kardashian shares Saint and his three siblings — North West, Chicago West, and Psalm West — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

On Instagram, Kim posted a photo dump of snapshots of she and her son Saint enjoying their time in Madrid. The shapewear mogul captioned the photo, “MADRID SOCCER MOM TOUR 2024.” The photos from her carousel of images are from the Real Madrid and Real Valladolid match last week. Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid 3-0.

In the first photo, Kim puts her hand over Saint's shoulder as they smile with the soccer field in the background. Kim is wearing a simple black spaghetti strap top, gray sweatpants, and a black New York Yankees baseball cap. Saint is wearing a light blue Real Madrid jersey. The next photo shows Saint sitting on Kim's lap and a friend of Saint and his mom on the other side. In the next couple of slides, Kim, Saint, and his friend take turns taking posing with the athletes on the field.

In another photo in the carousel, Kim stands in front of a television with soccer playing in the background, followed by her sitting on the bleachers with more athletes.

This is not the first time that Kim has treated Saint and his friends to a soccer game out of the country. Last season on “The Kardashians,” Kim took Saint, his friends and their moms on a trip to Europe to see a couple of games. They first went to London see Arsenal in a match at Emirates Stadium then they went to Paris to see

“I am taking Saint and his best friends and their moms on a trip to London and Paris. It's called our Soccer Mom Tour Trip. Our boys love soccer and they're obsessed with all the players from (Kylian) Mbappe, (Lionel) Messi, (Christiano) Ronaldo, Neymar (da Silva Santos Júnior), (Bukayo) Saka. You name it, they're obsessed,' Kim says in confessional back in season five.

She says that she tried to make solo trips with all of her kids so that they can enjoy all of their interests.

Kim says to her friend Allison who came on the trip with her son, “I just love that we can give this to our boys. They're gonna remember this forever.”