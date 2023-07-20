Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in the aftermath of her divorce from rapper Kanye West. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she “jumped into a relationship so fast” with Davidson, indicating that she wasn't fully ready to start dating again after her high-profile breakup, TMZ reports.

Kim Kardashian admits she jumped into her relationship with Pete Davidson too fast after he split from Kanye West on the recent episode of #TheKardashians (🎥: @Hulu) pic.twitter.com/L1aPP5D9Wm — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) July 20, 2023

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Soon after, she began dating Pete Davidson following her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” in October of the same year, and the two formed a connection.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Kim Kardashian now acknowledges that she may have skimmed over the healing process during this time. Reflecting on her actions, she shared with her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner on the show, “It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things.” She then offered herself some advice, emphasizing the importance of dealing with emotions, healing, and then allowing oneself to truly feel.

Despite the tumultuous breakup with Kanye and the drama surrounding it, Kim is trying not to view it all negatively. Instead, she aims to learn from her experiences and grow as a person. She vowed not to carry the weight of every bad event in her life and emphasized the importance of self-improvement.

During her relationship with Davidson, Kanye publicly targeted the comedian on social media and in his music. He even posted screenshots of what appeared to be texts with Kim, including her pleas for him to stop involving Davidson in their personal matters.