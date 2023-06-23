On Friday, Grammy winning artist Kim Petras released her album Feed the Beast. After releasing the song, she sat down and talked about advocacy in songwriting and battling transphobia in the everyday as well as in the music industry.

“My purpose is to be an artist. I just so happen to be transgender, but that’s not all that I am,” Petras told People. “It’s been a nonstop mission since I was 12 years old to do this, but I feel like I’m just beginning.”

When Petras and Sam Smith released their duet Unholy, they made history by being the first transgender duo to win a Grammy Award. This was huge for Petras, who struggled to get her music out there. “I was struggling to get anyone to release my music,” said Petras. “It was a really s****y situation that then led to the biggest moment I’ve had in my career. I’m so happy I clawed my way back.”

As for transphobia, Petras had a lot to say.

“I’m just so tired of people trying to tell certain people what they can or can’t do with their bodies, how they can or can’t live,” she said. “Trans people are such a small percentage of the population. We just want to live, and it is a matter of life or death. It’s really scary, and we have to fight through this.”

Although, Petras doesn't see herself as an activist. She wants her art to speak to the subject instead.

“It is important that I show people that you are more than your gender. I have so many sides to me. That’s not all that makes me me,” she said. “For me, reaching equality is being able to be known as a great artist.”

Listen to Feed the Beast by Kim Petras.