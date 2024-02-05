Buckingham Palace put out a statement explaining that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and began treatment immediately.

In a shocking statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and began treatment immediately. In addition, per doctors' orders he is postponing all public-facing duties.

The statement explains that “during the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The note continues, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

It sounds like the King remains confident about his prognosis and appreciative of his medical care: “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement from Buckingham Palace concludes by explaining “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care reported recently that “more than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in the UK on average – that’s 144 men every day. Around 490,000 men are currently living with and after prostate cancer.”

Medical care and treatment is of course a hot topic in America as well, with millions of Americans unable to afford insurance and calls remaining to create more affordable and widespread options for citizens. A prominent figure like King Charles sharing his cancer diagnosis helps draw attention to the urgency and universality of the issue.