President Joe Biden and King Charles linked up for their first formal meeting of royal reign following the King's coronation. Biden joined Charles at Windsor Castle. Though the two have met before, this marks their first official meeting about topical issues close to their hearts (climate change), per People.

On July 2, Buckingham Palace shared the news of President Joe Biden and King Charles' meeting. “The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July,” they said in a statement.

The White House also shared the news: “President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations.”

Upon meeting, the two men shook hands, listened to both the U.S. national anthem and the U.K. anthem, then inspected the Welsh Guards. The trip for Biden wasn't a full-blown visit, but it was more about the two getting to know each other and also discuss climate change.

King Charles and Biden were both participants of the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum on Monday. The U.S. presidential envoy for climate John Kerry hosted the event along with the U.K.'s energy secretary Grant Shapps. At the meeting in the Green Drawing Room of the Castle, Charles and Biden discussed how to better encourage big business and private finance to help not work against climate change. This has been a key part of the British monarch's long-standing environmental campaigning in recent years.