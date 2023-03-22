Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 12th triple-double of the season Tuesday night in Sacramento’s 132-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. With double-digit triple-doubles as a center, Sabonis joins Nikola Jokić as the only centers in the league with such an accomplishment this season.

This is the first such season that multiple centers have 10 or more triple-doubles, according to StatMuse. In fact, Wilt Chamberlain is the only other center in NBA history to achieve that feat.

The addition of Sabonis has done wonders for the Kings this season. Sacramento finally found a big man who compliments point guard De’Aaron Fox perfectly.

Thanks in large part to the play of both all-stars, the Kings have already secured their first winning season since 2005-2006 and are poised to make their first playoff appearance since that same season.

Sabonis leads the league in rebounds this season, averaging 12.5 boards per game. He’s also averaging a career-high in assists with 7.2 dishes per game.

Sabonis has been an absolute monster since the all-star break, recording seven triple-doubles in 15 games. The Kings are 11-4 in those 15 games and currently hold the third seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

While not quite at Nikola Jokić’s level (Jokic has 28 triple-doubles this season), the season Domantas Sabonis is having is as impressive as any in the league.

Sabonis is a lock to be named to one of the three All-NBA teams for the first time in his career following the season. Will success in the playoffs follow for Domantas Sabonis and the Kings?