By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Kirby Smart has no time for rumors, especially before Georgia football’sPeach Bowl clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Rumors surfaced that Smart and the Bulldogs had a hidden camera at the Ohio State football practice and were spying on the team.

Reporters asked Kirby Smart about the rumor during Georgia football’s media day. The veteran head coach dismissed the rumor, per Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Smart said from the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame. “I mean, that’s ludicrous to me.”

Smart said that he has “no idea” what the reporter was referring to. The Georgia football coach added that the notion of a hidden camera at Ohio State’s practice was “ludicrous.”

Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken joked about the rumor, saying he “hopes” that the Bulldogs have been in the Buckeyes’ hotel and “logged into their computers.”

It’s clear that both Kirby Smart and Monken aren’t taking this rumor seriously in the slightest, which is not too surprising given the source.

Besides, it’s not like the Georgia football program needs to spy on their opponents anyway.

The ‘Dawgs boasted the nation’s number-one defense last year while winning the national title.

Now, with an offense to match, Georgia football has steamrolled opponents, outscoring them by an average of 26.4 points all the way to the Peach Bowl semifinal against Ohio State.

It’s no wonder that Kirby Smart and company are shrugging away- and even cracking jokes at the expense of- these rumors.