Kirby Smart reveals importance of Georgia-South Carolina matchup

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart believes the Bulldogs’ Saturday matchup with South Carolina will help them find their identity, per Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think we’ve gained enough true identity of who we are,” Smart said. “You find that out when you go on the road. This is one of our first maturity, composure tests that we’re going to have.”

Georgia is ranked No. 1 overall heading into this matchup. They are 2-0 after earning a pair of home victories over Oregon and Samford. They crushed Oregon by a final score of 49-3 and then took care business against Samford in a 33-0 affair. But the Bulldogs have yet to play on the road this season. Kirby Smart believes this trip to South Carolina with help them find their true identity.

The Bulldogs certainly do not lack confidence. They are the defending champions after beating Alabama in the National Championship last year. However, Kirby Smart understands they can’t lean on the “defending champion” identity all season long. 2022 represents a new year and therefore a new team.

The Gamecocks won’t go down easy. They brought in Spencer Rattler over the offseason and carry a decent amount of upset potential. Georgia football is the clear favorite without question. Nevertheless, Kirby Smart wants the Bulldogs to take more away from this matchup than a victory.

If Smart is correct in his assessment, this Week 3 affair could be a turning point for the Bulldogs. They will aim to find their true identity while getting the job done on the road against South Carolina.