Courtesy of a go-ahead basket by Josh Hart with 2.8 seconds remaining, the New York Knicks carved out a thrilling 113-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons. However, the Detroit side wasn't pleased at all with how the game ended. Prior to Hart's heroics, a questionable non-call occurred involving Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo and Pistons' Ausar Thompson.
After stealing the ball with 10 seconds left, Thompson wound up in a collision with DiVincenzo while dribbling along the baseline. DiVincenzo was visibly seen crashing into Thompson's legs while diving for the ball. This resulted in New York getting possession, which paved the way for Hart's go-ahead bucket. Following the game, Pistons head coach Monty Williams blasted the officiating, labeling the non-call an “abomination.”
DiVincenzo himself was also asked what he thought of the entire ordeal. The guard made it clear that he was just going after the ball during the controversial play.
“I went for the ball,” DiVincenzo said, per SNY's Ian Begley. “I didn’t look at the play (yet). You turn the ball over, the ball’s in front of you and you go after the ball. I respect everyone’s opinion. I can’t speak on it until I look at the film.”
Additionally, the Knicks guard made it clear that he still has respect for Monty Williams despite the coach's postgame comments.
“You can go back the whole game and nitpick calls,” DiVincenzo added. “Do I think we dodged a bullet overall? Yes. I have great respect for Monty & everybody over there. Like I said, we dodged a bullet with the win.” (per The Athletic's Fred Katz)
To make things worse for Pistons fans, the officials admitted that a whistle should have been blown during the moment. What's done is done, however, and as Donte DiVincenzo said, the Knicks dodged a bullet on Monday.