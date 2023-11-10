Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rehash their emotions leading into the birth of their son earlier this month.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are opening up about their pregnancy experience with their son. An insider told Us Weekly that the couple it was a “scary pregnancy.”

“Kourtney went to the hospital days before she gave birth,” a source told the publication. “Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had.”

Kourtney Kardashian Undergoes Emergency Fetal Surgery

Prior to Kardashian giving birth, she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in September. The Lemme founder went on Instagram to thank the doctors for saving her and her baby's life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The source added that the couple are being particular in who gets to see their baby boy at the moment.

“They haven’t let many people come around the baby and are remaining fairly isolated at home. Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect,” the source shares. “All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can. They’re so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and just celebrate this new chapter. It’s a very happy time, and they feel beyond blessed.”

Kardashian gave birth to she and Travis' son last week. The two have three children a piece from previous relationships. Kardashian shares Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Aston, 8 with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. The Blink-182 drummer is also the stepfather to Atiana, 24, who Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya.