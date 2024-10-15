ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kraken and the Predators meet in Nashville! Neither team has started the season playing well through the very early part. We continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Predators prediction and pick.

The Seattle Kraken were inconsistent last season and missed out on the postseason. Jared McCann was the team's leader, and they went as he went. This season, Jordan Eberle has been the big difference-maker for the team. He will be the biggest factor for the team in this game against the Predators.

The Nashville Predators were a playoff team last season but have struggled to open this NHL season. Filip Forsberg was huge for the team last year and has started off this season playing well. Jonathan Marchessault has already been a big key for the team this season, but it is still looking for its first win.

Here are the Kraken-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Predators Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +152

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Kraken vs Predators

Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken had one of the best defenses in the NHL last season. They were allowing 2.83 goals per game and they had a 90.9% save percentage. The biggest key for them on defense is their goalies, Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubhauer. Daccord had 19 wins in 50 games and he allowed 2.46 goals per game with a 91.6% save percentage. Grubhauer had 14 wins out of 36 games and then allowed 2.86 goals per game with an 89.9% save percentage. This season, both players have been inconsistent with Grubhauer allowing 2.59 goals per game and Daccord allowing 3.71 goals per game.

The Kraken offense struggled last season. They scored 2.61 goals per game and had a 9.1% shooting percentage. Jared McCann led the way in points at 62 and in total goals at 29. Jordan Eberle has been a huge key this year for the Kraken so far this season. He has three total points with two goals and one assist. McCann has two points with one goal and one assist, so far this season.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators were a playoff team last season. Their offense was solid, scoring 3.24 goals per game and having a 10.1% shooting percentage. The offense goes as Filip Forsberg goes. Last season, Forsberg had 94 points and 48 goals and he had 46 assists. This season, Jonathan Marchessault has been a big addition. He has two assists with two points this season. In comparison, Forsberg has one assist and one goal for two points as well.

The Predators' defense was solid last season as well. They allowed 3.02 goals per game and had a 90.7% save percentage. Saros has 35 wins and 64 games and allowed 2.86 goals per game while having a 90.6% save percentage. Saros has allowed 2.09 goals per game this season while having a 90.5% save percentage. The defense has been inconsistent so far, allowing 3.50 goals per game with an 85.4% save percentage.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are the more trustworthy team in this game. They have started the season playing well and have a great opportunity in this game against the Predators. This should be a close game and the Predators might still win, but expect the Kraken to keep it close because these two teams have also had similar seasons so far this year.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick: Seattle Kraken +1.5 (-162)