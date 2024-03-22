Despite the relatively quiet start at the box office for 2024, March has proven to be a big month at the movies off the backs of Dune Part 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4 alone. The month was a major milestone moment for the latter as well, with Kung Fu Panda hitting a major franchise milestone at the box office to put it among the biggest animated franchises.
The latest entry in the animated franchise took the top spot at the box office for its first two weekends in theaters, bringing in roughly $187 million at the worldwide box office. It proved enough to push the franchise past the $2 billion mark and put it in very limited company among other animated film franchises, according to SlashFilm.
Kung Fu Panda began with its first theatrical release in 2008 and introduced audiences to Po, the bumbling titular kung-fu enthusiast who finds fate thrust upon him when he is named as the prophesized “Dragon Warrior” sent to protect the Valley of Peace. Black found himself joined by an ensemble voice cast for most of the films which included Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, Dustin Hoffman, and Jackie Chan.
Subsequent films would pit Po against even more dangerous adversaries across the franchise's fictionalized version of ancient China, ranging from battles in its version of the spirit world to Po uncovering the truth of his own family.
Despicable Me remains the highest-earning animated franchise with $4.65 billion across three titular films and two highly-successful Minions spin-off films. The series isn't planning to slow down, either, with Despicable Me 4 scheduled to release in theaters on July 3, 2024.
Kung Fu Panda now sits at the number seven spot on the top ten highest-grossing list, just surpassing Finding Nemo's $1.9 billion earned across two films. Sitting ahead of Kung Fu Panda at number six is the Madagascar franchise with $2.25 billion brought in from three films and a Penguins-led spin-off, though it is believed Kung Fu Panda can pass it depending on the latest film's final box office tally.
It's dominance isn't just limited to the box office, either, as Kung Fu Panda has spawned multiple short films and television series across traditional broadcast and streaming. The latest series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2022 and 2023 and saw Jack Black's Po team up with the stoic Sir Luthera, voiced by English music star Rita Ora.
The franchise could only continue to climb if DreamWorks sticks with its original plans for Po and the residents of the Valley of Peace. Former DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg had said in 2010 there were plans for six theatrical films, overall, though it is not clear if the studio is still following this original franchise layout.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently in theaters.