Will Kylie Kelce and Donna Kelce launch a podcast? In an interview with Glamour, Kylie answered whether she will have a podcast with her mother-in-law in the future.

“Gosh. I think that there would have to be some very extenuating circumstances for me to step into that situation. I don’t know that we ever will, but if we do, it would be some ridiculous storytelling about those boys,” Kylie Kelce responded.

“I have no filter, and people think they’re getting the inside scoop when I appear on the podcast. But the boys rat themselves out every single week,” she said. “They’re very self-aware individuals. It’s kind of entertaining.”

Her husband, Jason Kelce, and his brother, Travis Kelce, have a podcast called New Heights which she has been on in the past. Even if she's not on it, she has been brought up and most recently it was when the NFL brothers were talking about Valentine's Day. The brothers admitted that they were feeling the pressure for the impending holiday.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said after Jason read an ad about the online website.

Jason admitted that he usually shops “last second just like every other man out here on the planet” after his wife called him out. He said that he “usually [gets] the same chocolates every year and the same flowers.”

“Ooooh, oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!” Travis responded with sarcastic excitement.

This will be the first Valentine's Day between Travis and Taylor. However, it is not the first holiday they've spent together. While they were apart on Thanksgiving due to Taylor's Eras Tour, she was present at Travis's Christmas game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What's Up For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Both Travis and Taylor have a lot happening career-wise in the coming weeks. As Travis and the Chiefs secured their spot at the Super Bowl, the athlete will be hard at work preparing for another ring. As for Taylor, she will be headed to the Grammys on Sunday as she has been nominated for six awards. The Grammys will be on Sunday (Feb. 4).