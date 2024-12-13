Kylie Kelce is setting some ground rules during this holiday season. The mom of three — who is expecting another baby girl with husband Jason Kelce.

In the second episode of her podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” Kylie revealed six types of gifts that she does not want friends and relatives to gift their kids this holiday season.

“I often see toys when I'm out shopping or scrolling social media and I just think to myself, ‘Not in my house!' ” she explained in the episode. “So consider this my ‘please don't buy this for my children' guide to holiday shopping.”

“You're going to want to send this to aunts, uncles, grandparents, friends, anyone who has asked ‘What can I get the kids for Christmas? This is your opportunity to have me deliver that harsh reality because we all need to get real.”

At the bottom of her list, she her obvious answer, “I thought this one went without saying, but I'm going to say it anyway: No toy weapons.”

At number five, she shares that she pleads with friends to not “gift my children living creatures. I don't want to care for anything else.”

“Now, we have not been gifted anything with a heartbeat yet,” she shares. “I fear that the time will come eventually, and we will handle that appropriately by gifting that thing directly back where it came from.”

Another item she does not want her kids to have is “toys with too many pieces.”

“Specifically small ones because the toy's tiny parts will always become scattered and missing eventually,” she adds for the fourth spot.

Number three is — yes you guessed it — toys that make noise. Kylie told fans of the time that Wyatt was gifted a drum set that drove her crazy.

“I could not get it to not be just assaulting everyone's ears when she was playing with the toy, and so it got retired after a week of living in our house into the bottom cabinet of our built-ins,” she recalls.

However, the next year, Wyatt was given yet another set that both Kylie and Wyatt loved. “The new drum set did have a volume control and was allowed to stay,” Kylie said.

“Number two: hard pass on anything covered in glitter,” Kylie shares, emphasizing, “This is coming from a mom of three girls. Pretty much everything we got has glitter on it and it makes their hearts so happy.”

“I can't veto glitter as a whole,” she adds, “but I need you to get something that the glitter is sealed. I need it attached to that surface. I need it not leaving it.”

Earning the top spot on her list, Kylie bans “No toys that will require more than 5 minutes of assembly,” adding, “Don't do that to people.”