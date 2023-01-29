After stealing the show at RAW XXX, at least by his own admission, LA Knight took his final televised opportunity before the Royal Rumble to fire off one final round at Bray Wyatt, and in true LA Knight fashion, he did it in style.

Emerging from the back wearing a straw hat and floral shirt to the tune of the Wyatt Family’s old theme, Knight took Wyatt’s return to the Firefly Funhouse and played it up to a comical degree, before turning in arguably his most complete promo on the main roster, including his multitude of catchphrases and a ton of crowd interactions to boot.

“Let me talk to ya,” Knight asked of the crowd. “The biggest moment in RAW history happened at RAW XXX when into the ring walked LA Knight. I heard y’all chanting ‘talk to us, talk to us,’ and being the benevolent man that I am, I give you what you want, even though you don’t deserve it. And then, like a turd in the punch bowl, here come The Undertaker to assist Bray Wyatt. Why is that? Pipe down, I’m talking, Why is that? Because neither of them wanted this guy one-on-one, yeah! Yeah! Pipe down, I’m talking.”

“Bray Wyatt, you’ve got 24 hours before the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble, I want you to bring every bit of advice The Undertaker whispered in your ear. I want you to come down as whatever version of yourself gives you a little tingle in your loins, because this right here, is your future. Torn up! Laid out! Because when the Alamodome goes Pitch Black, your dumpy a** ain’t coming back. And that’s not an insult, that is just a fact of life, yeah!”

Unfortunately for Knight, as has often happened during this feud, his moment was shortlived, as Wyatt’s moth logo appeared on the screen and the “Eater of Worlds” emerged shortly thereafter while sitting in a rocking chair.

“I see you make your jokes man, but I think we both know you ain’t smiling on the inside, are you?” Wyatt asked. “Here’s the thing, I doesn’t even matter anymore! The time for talking has come and gone. Tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble, you will finally get to meet the man that you’ve been looking for. So take your time tonight, man. Have a great time, sweetheart, laught it up, joke all you want, because tomorrow night, when the lights go out, you’ll see.”

Wyatt looked to the left at the end of his promo to reveal none other than Uncle Howdy, who will undoubtedly play a big role in the duo’s forthcoming match. Which side Howdy ultimately helps, however, is far less clear, as he’s already attacked Wyatt in the ring once and could very well do so again in the not-too-distant future.

LA Knight believes he has the advantage heading into the WWE Royal Rumble.

An overachiever at heart, Knight wasn’t content to simply talk down Wyatt on RAW and SmackDown but instead decided to stop by Chris Van Bliet’s Youtube show to further turn the knife at his Royal Rumble opponent’s expense.

“The guy [Bray Wyatt] plays with puppets, is that a scary thing?” Knight asked via Fightful. “It’s not a puppet room match, it’s in the dark. If there’s one thing that doesn’t bother me, it’s the dark. And so you’re looking at what’s in store for this? I don’t think he knows what’s in store. I don’t know, I don’t think anybody really knows entirely what’s in store for this. I think at some point it’s going to be, at least I’m going in with the mindset it’s gonna be a kicka** fight. And whether that means the lights are completely out, whether it’s broad daylight, whatever it is. At the end of the day, if you ask me, just because I’m not a creature of circumstance, I’m more of a creator of circumstance. So in my mind, I’m thinking okay, lights are out, pitch black, what do I have to do to adapt to that situation? What that means is advantage LA Knight.”

Does Knight really have the advantage heading into the Royal Rumble, or does the presence of Uncle Howdy, the enigmatic maybe wrestler with a metallic mask and questionable motives, have a bit more to do with the outcome of the match than the “Megastar’s” overwhelming charisma? Only time will tell, but you have to give one thing to Knight, he’s never one to shy away from a challenge, even if he doesn’t know what it entails.