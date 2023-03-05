Barcelona (19-2-2) will be looking to impose its Spanish League dominance against Valencia (6-5-12) in Round 24 of La Liga. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Barcelona-Valencia prediction and pick.

Los Che has a far worse run of results this 2023. After a 2-2 draw with Almeria, the Bats went on a six-game losing streak, finding the back of the net just twice. They are also wishing to pull an upset against the Catalan giant.

Here are the Barcelona-Valencia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Barcelona-Valencia Odds

FC Barcelona: -220

Valencia: +550

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Valencia

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT

Why Barcelona Can Beat Valencia

FC Barcelona is at the top of the league table at the moment, earning 59 of the possible 69 points. After a defeat and exit from the Europa League, the Blaugrana lost to relegation candidate Almeria in the Estadio del Mediterraneo. Barca squandered a 72% ball possession rate and a 13-6 total shot advantage by allowing El Bilal Toure to score in the 24th minute. This is just Barca’s second loss this season – both losses came in away games. Regardless, Barca bounced back in the El Clasico against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Franck Kessie launched an attack but his shot deflected, resulting in an Eder Militao own goal and a win for Barca.

The Blaugrana will look to bounce back in Spain’s domestic top flight, and they hope to preserve their excellent performance as hosts. Xavi’s side earned 29 of the possible 33 points in 11 games while playing at Spotify Camp Nou, which stands as the best record in La Liga. Barca definitely knows how to outplay Valencia, winning 11 and drawing six of the last 20 fixtures. Lewandowski leads the LaLiga with 15 goals and he is the joint leader in assists with Ousmane Dembele with five. Raphinha has eight goal contributions for the Catalan outfit.

Their last game back in October gave them a 0-1 win at Mestalla. The Catalan outfit had a 67% ball possession with a 13 to 3 total shot advantage, as well as a 10-3 edge on corner kicks. Robert Lewandowski scored in that game.

Xavi will not see Pedri, Gavi, Dembele, and Lewandowski on the pitch for this fixture. Andreas Christensen is also a doubt. Kessie, Sergio Busquets, and Ferran Torres should be careful as they have four yellow cards already.

Ansu Fati and Torres are primed to take forward duties, while Xavi will employ four midfielders in Busquets, Pablo Torres, Sergi Roberto an, and Frenkie de Jong. Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde will take wing-back responsibilities.

Why Valencia Can Beat Barcelona

Valencia needs to have a massive transformation this season. Los Che is a candidate for relegation with just 23 points earned from six wins, five draws, and 12 defeats. Snatching the three points will tie Valencia with Cadiz, as well as overtaking Getafe, Sevilla, Almeria, and Valladolid.

After a seven-game winless run since their victory over Sporting Gijon in the Copa del Rey, the Bats have finally earned a win over Real Sociedad. Igor Zubeldia’s own goal gave the Bats the lead in half-time, and the Bats held their ground despite a 69% ball possession by Real Soc in the second half.

The Bats have an even goal differential (27-27), and their 1-3-7 record while playing away is the third-worst in the league. However, the Bats are capable of pulling upsets at any time this season. They have done so against Girona, Osasuna, Celta Vigo, and Real Betis. However, the Valencians need to improve their season statistics of 13 total shots, 7 successful dribbles, and 5.9 corners per game. Edinson Cavani leads the squad with five goals while Hugo Guillamon leads in assists with four. Andre Almeida has five goal-and-assist contributions for Valencia.

Manager Ruben Baraja must be able to pull out all tricks under his sleeve against the current Spanish League leaders. Yet, he must try to survive without the services of Marcos Andre, Gabriel Paulista, Nicolas Gonzalez, Jose Luis Gaya, and Jaume Domenech. Cavani is also doubtful about making an appearance. Samuel Lino, Hugo Duro, and Samu Castillejo will likely comprise the attacking trio for Valencia. GUillamon will be joined by Andre Almeida and Yunus Musah in the midfield.

Final Barcelona-Valencia Prediction & Pick

Valencia has been a challenge for Barcelona in their several face-offs. Although Barca will have a significant downgrade in the offense, they will be able to withstand the visitors.

Final Barcelona-Valencia Prediction & Pick: Barcelona (-220), Over 2.5 goals (-122)