‘I know teams fear us’: Anthony Davis drops bold take on Big 3 with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers may be 2-6 on the season, but Anthony Davis firmly believes that they are still a team to be feared with him, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook leading the way.

On Tuesday Davis was asked if he believes opponents get up to face the Purple and Gold. After all, they have been struggling as of late and even recently lost to the supposedly tanking Utah Jazz. The Lakers big man, however, has no doubt in his mind that they are a better team than what their record and recent performances suggest.

“Yeah, I mean, you have myself, Bron, Russ … we have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. … I know teams fear us, for sure. We just gotta continue to apply pressure,” Davis said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

True enough, on paper, the Lakers look like a threat to every NBA team. While their 3-point shooting remains an unresolved problem, they simply have too much talent. Unfortunately, things aren’t clicking well for them.

Of course the Lakers have improved a little bit after their 0-5 start, but they have yet to really show they can fight against the top dogs in the East and West. Anthony Davis may have a point saying that they are a good team, but at the end of the day, he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook need to walk and talk. And that starts with winning consistently.