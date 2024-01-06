Lakers fans were irate after Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins received a slap on the wrist for what was an inexplicable interference.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, as expected after their heated 2023 first-round playoff battle, were engaged in yet another emotional affair on Friday night. The Lakers, in particular, are expected to give it their all amid rumors of disconnect between Darvin Ham and the locker room. Memphis, on the other hand, is still determined to get back into a playoff spot. As a result, both teams are diving for all loose balls, with LeBron James and Jaren Jackson Jr. getting tangled up with each other on one play during the third quarter.

However, just as James appeared to have secured the basketball from Jackson while both men were on the ground, it looked as though the Lakers star threw a forearm right to the reigning DPOY's face to prevent further loose ball resistance. Nonetheless, the officials did not blow the whistle, and the Lakers looked like they had an opportunity to score in transition.

Alas, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins played some elite transition defense. Irate by the no-call, Jenkins ran to the court and blocked Taurean Prince's path — effectively killing the fastbreak chance. This kind of interference from a coach is unacceptable. The officials, however, only called a technical on Jenkins, which Lakers fans feel is a slap on the wrist given the gravity of the infraction.

Taylor Jenkins was heated 😳 pic.twitter.com/fSv8guXT8o — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2024

In the heat of the moment, Taylor Jenkins basically gave the Grizzlies a sixth defender. This kind of interference, fans think, should have warranted an ejection, even if Austin Reaves made the technical free throw to at least still give the Lakers a point for their troubles.

“If I'm the NBAPA I am absolutely nuts over Taylor Jenkins not getting ejected. Players are going to be so pissed about this as the highlight goes viral. And they should be, because refs toss players for way less than this,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Lol. Taylor Jenkins is a clown. Needs to be suspended for this behavior.”

