Published November 28, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in basketball. Ever since starting out slow with a 2-10 record, the Lakers have won five of their last six and, at 7-11, are just two games back of a play-in spot. After early signs pointed to the possibility of Los Angeles squandering another year of LeBron James’ career, the team has responded in a major way and is right back in the playoff hunt.

But the Lakers’ stellar play isn’t currently the most talked-about news surrounding the team. Rather, it’s a cryptic tweet that James made Monday morning calling out “corny” clout chasers, which he quickly deleted.

James tweeted the following at 10:12 AM Eastern Time:

“Being corny/chasing clout is the Gold Standard. It’s literally rewarded these days! I didn’t come up like this. It’s so weird man! Corny as hell”

Then, an hour after deleting the tweet, James posted a follow-up tweet at 11:20 AM that said, “Just a Thought,” which he has yet to delete.

James, 37, is in his 20th year in the NBA and his fifth with the Lakers. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game across 12 appearances this season. However, James has struggled to score the ball from beyond the arc, as he’s converting just 28.9% of his three-point attempts, a career-low.

It’s unclear who or what LeBron James was referencing in his two tweets. Although, in today’s day and age, where social media is a major part of people’s lives, he makes a good point that people are too concerned with internet notoriety.