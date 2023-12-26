Lakers' LeBron James impressed with the Ravens.

Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James decided to tune into the Christmas Day game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens just after the Purple & Gold suffered a 126-115 home loss to the Boston Celtics, and what he saw from Lamar Jackson and company left him mesmerized.

“SHEESH!! BAL IS BALLING 🐦,” the Lakers forward posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In what could be a Super Bowl preview, the Ravens dominated the Niner early, outscoring the NFC West division powerhouse, 16-12, by the end of the second period. Baltimore broke away in the third period with a much more impressive showing on the field, as the Ravens pumped in 17 points in the quarter while holding Brock Purdy and company scoreless. Baltimore's defense, in particular, stepped up big time, with the Ravens relentlessly making Purdy's life difficult in the pocket.

Lakers not as lucky as the Ravens on Christmas Day

Unlike the Ravens, though, the Lakers did not have a very great Christmas Day outing, as Los Angeles just did not have it against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. LeBron James couldn't muster the same magic he had in the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder where he scored 40 points, as he only came away with 16 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes of action on the floor.

The Lakers, who have lost five of their last six games, will take a few days of rest before getting back to action on Thursday when they welcome to town the Charlotte Hornets.