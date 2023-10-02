Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been compared to the queen of a chessboard in the past, being a cheat code not just because of his overwhelming athleticism that allows him to move in ways that confound opponents even in his advanced age, but also because of his smarts on the hardwood that has him five steps ahead of the opposition at all times. But it seems like James is not just a basketball savant, but a football one as well, if his Week 4 NFL Sunday picks are any indication.

As ClutchPoints Twitter pointed out, the Lakers star got 11 out of 13 predictions for the latest NFL gameday correct — an impressive 84.6 success rate. The only predictions he missed out on were the Baltimore Ravens' 28-3 decimation of the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans' surprising 30-6 beatdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Does LeBron James know ball? 🤔 LeBron went 11-2 on his NFL Sunday picks 🏈 pic.twitter.com/gIyaUOASEe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Of course, LeBron James has been an unabashed Browns homer, so seeing the Lakers forward take a ride or die approach with his favorite NFL team is not surprising to see, even if they entered their Sunday game against the Ravens as the underdog. But the Browns simply could not touch the Ravens, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson looking overmatched at the point of attack with QB1 Deshaun Watson on the shelf. Thompson-Robinson threw three picks in his first-ever NFL career start, a major disappointment.

Meanwhile, James' Steelers pick could have paid dividends as well, as they were the odds-on favorite to take home the win over the Texans. The Steelers were 3.5-point favorites, so James certainly picked rationally for this contest. In the end, however, the Steelers were suffocated by a stifling Texans defense that's looking more promising by the week.

Seeing LeBron James as someone who knows ball should not come as a surprise to anyone, as it seems like he has mastered the art of ballgames unlike any other. In a world where the sport of basketball did not exist, James could have been one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, owing to his stellar yet short-lived stint as a wideout for the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish.