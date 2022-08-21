A lot of fans were disappointed after Saturday’s high-profile CrawsOver clash was abruptly canceled in the middle of the game due to “court condensation.” Supporters camped out overnight just to catch a glimpse of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in action, only for the pro-am game to be called off at the mid-way point of the second quarter.

As it turns out, even LeBron himself felt a bit disappointed after his botched CrawsOver run. As a result, The King decided to scratch his basketball itch by joining the Washington Mystics in practice as they prepared to take on the Seattle Storm in their WNBA Playoffs matchup on Sunday (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Bron practicing with Natasha Cloud and the Mystics before their next playoff game 🙌 (via @Mooks_22) pic.twitter.com/dU7RRxMGyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2022

LeBron was seen dunking all over the place as he took out some of his frustration at the rim. It looked like a full workout session too, with LeBron running both ends of the court with his shirt off.

Unfortunately for the Mystics, not even James’ impromptu appearance in practice was enough for them to scrape out a win on Saturday. They ended up losing to the Storm, 97-84, as Sue Bird and Co. took the best-of-3 series, 2-0.

As for LeBron James, he’s now likely going to head back to LA following his botched pro-am appearance. Then again, training camp is still a month away, so perhaps we could see another pro-am cameo from him in the near future? Based on his post-CrawsOver tweet, it does seem like LeBron enjoyed his recent brief run:

SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA 🤯🤯🤯. Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show! 🫡 to @JCrossover @DejounteMurray @isaiahthomas. 🙏🏾🤎👊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2022

What we can say for sure is that the four-time NBA champ has nothing but love for the city of Seattle.