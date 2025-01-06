ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Lakers and Mavericks clash on Tuesday night with both teams facing significant injury challenges. Luka Doncic is out still with injury and Kyrie Irving potentially out again with an illness are both out for Dallas, while the Lakers will be without key role players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood. Anthony Davis and LeBron James will need to carry the offensive load against a Mavericks squad that averages 116.7 points per game. The game promises to be a competitive battle between two Western Conference teams fighting for playoff positioning, with the Lakers looking to get back on track after a recent road loss to the Rockets and the Mavericks hoping to snap tout of their recent funk.

Here are the Lakers-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to secure a victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, capitalizing on the absence of Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic. With both teams having their fair share of ups and downs this season, this matchup carries significant weight for Western Conference standings. The Lakers' dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be the key difference-makers, as they've consistently demonstrated their ability to dominate games when healthy. Davis, averaging 26 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, will likely exploit the Mavericks' weakened interior defense without Doncic's playmaking to keep the Lakers' defense honest.

Moreover, the Lakers' supporting cast has shown resilience and depth in recent games, even in LeBron's absence. Austin Reaves has emerged as a reliable third option, contributing significantly with his scoring and playmaking abilities. The Mavericks, already struggling over the course of their last few games, will face an uphill battle without their offensive engine in Doncic. While Kyrie Irving's status remains uncertain due to illness, his potential absence would further diminish the Mavericks' chances of keeping pace with the Lakers' offensive firepower. With the Lakers' recent success on the road, despite their loss to the Rockets, and the Mavericks' depleted roster, all signs point to a Lakers victory in this crucial Western Conference showdown.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the absence of their superstar Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks are poised to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Mavericks have demonstrated remarkable resilience without Doncic this season in games he's missed. This success can be attributed to their balanced scoring approach and improved team defense. Kyrie Irving has stepped up in Doncic's absence, averaging 25.3 points and 6.0 assists in games without Luka. The Mavericks' supporting cast, including P.J. Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie, have also shown their ability to contribute significantly on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers, while formidable with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are dealing with their own injury concerns. Key role players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are sidelined, which could limit their depth and versatility. With a more fluid offense and engaged defense in Doncic's absence, the Mavericks are likely to exploit the Lakers' vulnerabilities. If Dallas can maintain their recent form of balanced scoring and strong rebounding, as evidenced by their 53-29 rebounding advantage in a recent game, they stand a strong chance of outperforming the Lakers and securing a crucial home victory.

Final Lakers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Lakers-Mavericks matchup on Tuesday promises to be an intriguing contest, despite both teams facing significant injury challenges. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both possibly sidelined for Dallas, and the Lakers missing key role players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, this game will test both teams' depth and resilience. The Lakers, led by the formidable duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have a slight edge in star power. Their recent success on the road bodes well for this away game. Dallas's balanced scoring approach and improved team defense could pose problems for the Lakers. The game will likely hinge on the performance of role players like Austin Reaves for the Lakers and Spencer Dinwiddie for the Mavericks. Ultimately, the Lakers' experience and the James-Davis combination should prove decisive in a close, hard-fought game as the Lakers come away with the ATS victory on the road Tuesday night.

Final Lakers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)