The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) travel north to face the Toronto Raptors (1-4) on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, look to get back on track after losing back-to-back games. Their high-powered offense, averaging 115.8 points in their victories, will test Toronto’s struggling defense.

The Raptors, despite their poor start, have shown flashes of potential with Scottie Barnes emerging as a bright spot. However, they’ll need to tighten up defensively, having allowed 124 points per game. This matchup presents an opportunity for Toronto to right the ship at home against a formidable opponent. Expect a fast-paced game with the Lakers’ offensive firepower going up against the Raptors’ desperation to secure a much-needed win on their home court.

Here are the Lakers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Los Angeles Lakers: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -460

Toronto Raptors: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Over: 232.5 (-108)

Under: 232.5 (-112)

How To Watch Lakers vs Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, TSN, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Lakers’ high-powered offense, which has been firing on all cylinders, averaging an impressive 127.33 points in their three victories this season, gives them a significant edge against the struggling Raptors defense. Led by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles has shown remarkable efficiency, shooting 47.8% from the field in their recent wins. This offensive prowess will be crucial in exploiting Toronto’s defensive vulnerabilities, as the Raptors have allowed an average of 124 points per game this season.

The Lakers’ superior rebounding and three-point shooting could prove decisive in this matchup. Los Angeles has been dominating the boards, averaging 42.2 rebounds per game this season, while also showcasing improved perimeter shooting2. The Raptors, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor, with a 1-4 record to start the season1. The Lakers’ balanced attack, featuring strong contributions from role players like Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince, provides them with multiple offensive options to keep the Raptors’ defense off-balance. If Los Angeles can maintain their offensive rhythm, exploit Toronto’s defensive weaknesses, and capitalize on their recent success, they stand an excellent chance of securing a statement win on the road and improving their position in the Western Conference standings.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, despite their challenging start to the season. The key to Toronto’s success lies in their ability to exploit the Lakers’ defensive vulnerabilities, particularly on the perimeter. The Raptors have shown flashes of offensive brilliance, averaging 116 points per game, and their three-point shooting efficiency could prove decisive against a Lakers team that has struggled to defend beyond the arc. Led by the emerging star Scottie Barnes, Toronto’s balanced attack has the potential to overwhelm Los Angeles’ inconsistent defense, which has allowed opponents to shoot at a high percentage.

The Raptors’ home-court advantage at Scotiabank Arena cannot be underestimated. Toronto has historically performed well in front of their passionate fanbase, and this factor could prove crucial against a Lakers team that has struggled on the road, going 0-5 in their last five away games. The Raptors’ superior rebounding, averaging 46.6 boards per game compared to the Lakers’ 42.2, could lead to crucial second-chance opportunities and limit Los Angeles’ possessions. Additionally, Toronto’s aggressive defense, averaging 9.0 steals per game, has the potential to disrupt the Lakers’ offensive rhythm and create fast-break opportunities. If the Raptors can maintain their defensive intensity, capitalize on their home-court energy, and exploit the Lakers’ road woes, they stand an excellent chance of snapping their losing streak and securing a statement win to jumpstart their season.

Final Lakers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

In this matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, the Lakers are favored by 8.5 points. While the Lakers have been slumping recently, losing their last two games and this spread seems a bit wide for a road game. The Raptors, despite their struggles, have been competitive at home and possess the offensive firepower to keep games close. Scottie Barnes’ emergence and the team’s desperation for a win could fuel a strong performance. Given the Raptors’ home-court advantage and the Lakers’ inconsistent road record, take Toronto +8.5 to cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +9.5 (-110), Under 232.5 (-112)