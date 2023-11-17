We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Trail Blazers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers will head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in an NBA in-season tournament game. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Trail Blazers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers fell 125-110 to the Sacramento Kings in their last game at Crypto. After blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies the night before, the Lakers looked pathetic in this one. They trailed 72-59 at halftime. Then, they fell apart in the third quarter to fall behind 103-80 going into the fourth quarter. LeBron James led the way with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Also, D'Angelo Russell added 28 points. Cam Reddish added 16 points. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis had nine points while going 3 for 9 with nine rebounds. The Lakers went 50.6 percent from the field. However, offense was not the problem. Ball handling was a bigger issue, as the Lakers turned the ball over 23 times.

The Trail Blazers lost 115-99 to the Utah Jazz. Initially, they trailed 67-58 at halftime. But the Blazers generated only 41 points in the second half. Significantly, Jerami Grant had 26 points. Deandre Ayton tacked on 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Shaedon Sharpe had 17 points and eight rebounds. Ultimately, the Blazers struggled from the field, shooting 42 percent, including 31.4 percent, from the triples. The Trail Blazers only shot 70 percent from the charity stripe. Additionally, they lost the board battle 52-43. The Blazers also committed 17 turnovers.

The Lakers defeated the Blazers 116-110 last month. Significantly, they did not have James in this game. Davis led the way with 30 points and 13 points. Also, Rui Hachimura added 19 points. Reddish had 18 points. Likewise, Austin Reaves delivered 18 points off the bench. The Lakers shot 48 percent but only 21.1 percent from the triples. They also only converted 81.1 percent of their free throws.

The teams have split the last 10 games. Yet, the Blazers are 4-1 in the last five games at the Moda Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Trail Blazers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -8.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet and DIRECTTV Sports Net Northwest LLC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers suffered a bad loss on Wednesday. Now, they hope to bounce back against a bad team. But the Lakers have struggled to play the Blazers well. Yet, things are different now, with Damian Lillard no longer on the team.

James is the leader, with 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and six assists per game. Also, he has shot 57 percent from the field. Davis is averaging 22.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 52.4 percent from the field. Russell averages 18.8 points, and Revaes has 13.6 per game. Moreover, Hachimura averages 12.8 points.

The Lakers are fourth in field-goal shooting percentage, yet only 22nd from the triples. Also, the Lakers are 15th from the free-throw line. The Lakers are not as good on the boards this season, ranking 18th in rebounds. Additionally, the Lakers are 18th in turnovers. But the Lakers are the best team in the association on defense, ranking first in blocked shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from beyond the arc. Then, they must avoid the sluggish start.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Blazers are rebuilding this season. Despite this, they are still fighting back. The Blazers will look to upset the Lakers as they host them in a big battle with tournament implications.

Grant averages 22.5 points, while Sharpe averages 18.7 per game. Also, the Blazers might be without Malcolm Brogdon, who is dealing with a hamstring issue. If Brogdon cannot play, the Blazers may struggle. Also, Ayton will need to be a force down low. Ayton has 11.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Blazers are 28th in field-goal shooting percentage and 30th from the 3-point line. However, they are 11th from the charity stripe. The Blazers are 21st in rebounds. Likewise, they are 26th in turnovers. The Blazers are also 10th in blocked shots. Portland will have to work on some of these issues to have a chance against the Purple and Gold.

The Blazers will cover the spread if they can get off to a good start. Then, they must stop James and Davis while forcing the Lakers to go elsewhere.

Final Lakers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are the better team. Despite that, they have not dominated anyone on the road. Expect some struggles as they try and take down the Blazers.

Final Lakers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-110)