The 2023 NFL offseason is up and running but it received some major news on Monday. Lamar Jackson announced on social media that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson said in his tweet.

Throughout the 2022 season, the quarterback and the Ravens failed to agree to a contract extension. Baltimore would end up placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, which is worth $32.4 million.

In 2022, Jackson played only 12 games as he dealt with a knee injury. The team went 8-4 with him as a starter and still managed to make it to the playoffs. He completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. On the ground, he had 112 carries for 764 yards and three scores.

With the trade request, some teams in need of a starting quarterback emerged as potential destinations. While the Indianapolis Colts and other rebuilding organizations could be in the mix, other teams might also have an interest in Jackson’s services.

With that being said, here are three dark-horse teams that could trade for Lamar Jackson this offseason.

One team that had significant problems at the quarterback position in 2022 was the San Francisco 49ers. The team had three different starting quarterbacks in the regular season as both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries.

Because of that, third-string quarterback and 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy started in the team’s last five games in the regular season plus three in the playoffs. He would end up being one of the most surprising players around the league, leading the team to a 7-1 record, only losing in the NFC Championship Game.

The problem is that Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the game that would require surgery.

With Garoppolo signing with the Las Vegas Raiders and both Purdy and Lance in the recovery process, the Niners might need a new starting quarterback for 2023. While they were just a win away from the Super Bowl, the uncertainty surrounding Purdy and Lance might be enough for them to pursue Jackson.

If the trade happens, the 2019 MVP would remain on a contender. As for San Francisco, it would bring an experienced quarterback who could mentor Purdy while also helping them on the field.

Another organization that might go after Lamar Jackson in the next few weeks is the New York Jets.

There is no secret that the Jets are in search of a new starting quarterback. Last season, they had three players starting at least four games at quarterback. Both Joe Flacco and Mike White are leaving the team, and Zach Wilson has yet to carve his place on the first team despite being the No. 2 pick in 2021.

While Jackson is a possibility, New York is currently connected with another quarterback. Since the end of the season, the Jets have emerged as a favorite to land Aaron Rodgers. The veteran seems to be on his way out of the Green Bay Packers, with New York as a frontrunner to acquire him.

With everything going on with Rodgers, the Jets could be an under-the-radar destination for Jackson. Still, with a need for a signal-caller, New York might go after a younger option in Jackson.

Finally, another team that might trade for Jackson is the Detroit Lions. This past season, the team was just one win away from making it to the postseason. This means that Detroit might be just a piece or two away from being a dark-horse contender in the NFC.

As of now, the Lions have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback. After a disappointing first season with the team, he bounced back with 4,438 passing yards and 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The 9-8 record was also a big jump from 3-10-1 in the 2021 season.

Despite Goff’s resurgence, Detroit is no stranger to trading quarterbacks. In 2020, the Lions sent veteran Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams following 12 seasons with him. This shows that the front office could trade for a new quarterback if it thinks it is necessary.

With Lamar Jackson, the Lions could become a threat in the NFC. With Rodgers likely leaving Green Bay, Detroit could emerge as a new frontrunner in the division.

Although it might be difficult to acquire Baltimore’s star, the Lions could make a blockbuster trade instead of waiting one or two years to fully see some younger players develop. If they want to win now, Jackson could be the answer to Dan Campbell’s puzzle.