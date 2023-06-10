Former NBA star Lamar Odom is stepping up to help Bam Margera in his detox and rehab journey. Photos show Bam in a hospital bed, accompanied by Lamar, as he begins his recovery process. Sources indicate that Lamar was by Bam's side when he was discharged from a psych hold and immediately arranged for him to undergo detoxification at one of Lamar's own facilities, according to TMZ.

Once the detox phase is complete, the plan is for Lamar to ensure that Bam receives continued care at a rehab facility. Fortunately, Lamar owns multiple rehab locations, guaranteeing Bam will have access to top-notch treatment and support.

Bam recently expressed his frustration, sharing an emotional message about missing his son and struggling with various personal challenges. Lamar, who had been following Bam's story closely, had previously expressed his desire to help him. Their paths finally crossed when Bam was taken into custody by the LAPD and put on a mandatory psych hold.

During Bam's hospital stay, Lamar visited him, and the two were able to devise a comprehensive plan to address Bam's needs and support his recovery.

Lamar Odom, known for his own battles and triumphs, has become an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery. His firsthand experiences have made him empathetic and determined to help others facing similar struggles. Now, he's extending that support to Bam Margera, offering guidance and access to the resources necessary for a successful rehabilitation journey.

The collaboration between Lamar and Bam may seem unlikely at first, but their shared understanding of the challenges they have both faced creates a unique bond. Lamar's commitment to helping Bam reflects his compassion and dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

As Bam begins his detox and moves towards rehab, he can rely on Lamar's expertise and the comprehensive care available at Lamar's rehab facilities. With this newfound support, Bam has a renewed chance at regaining control of his life and overcoming the obstacles he's been facing.