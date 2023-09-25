In a recent interview that has caught the attention of music fans worldwide, *NSYNC member Lance Bass expressed his astonishment at the fervent response from the group's dedicated fandom regarding their reunion. He playfully blamed global pop sensation Taylor Swift for the frenzy that ensued.

Bass, who was part of one of the most iconic boy bands of the late '90s and early 2000s, admitted that he was genuinely surprised by the level of enthusiasm and excitement that surrounded *NSYNC's reunion. The group, which had largely been on hiatus for years, briefly reunited for a special performance during a Taylor Swift concert, much to the delight of their fans.

“It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true,” Bass said to Entertainment Tonight in an interview at iHeartRadio Musical Festival in Las Vegas. “I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts.”

*NSYNC made a surprise comeback due to the upcoming animated movie “Trolls Band Together.” They made the comeback even harder when they took to the main stage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards where none other than Taylor Swift asked *NSYNC some interesting questions.

It was from this that Lance Bass says “I blame Taylor Swift,” in response to the amount of fans going crazy over the boyband's return. While Lance Bass may playfully blame Taylor Swift for the frenzy surrounding the reunion, it's clear that the enduring appeal of *NSYNC and the timeless quality of their music played a significant role in the excitement generated by their brief return to the stage. It's a testament to the enduring impact of '90s pop culture and the love that fans continue to have for their favorite boy bands, even years after their heyday.