Curb Your Enthusiasm is ending Sunday night, and creator Larry David shared why he's ending the iconic show.
The Daily Beast reports that he opened up to Willie Geist on Sunday Today and explained everything in a pretty simple context.
Larry David gets candid on why Curb Your Enthusiasm is ending
When asked about the sentiment of the show's ending and if he was feeling “any shred of sentimentality,” the comedian had a bit to say about why it was all coming to an end.
“Maybe a shred, the slightest shred,” he said. “I'm too old to be on camera every week now, to act the way I do on the show. How can I continue to act like that? It's insane! I could do it in my 50s and 60s and mid-70s. I'm not going into the 80s acting like that!”
Also, he talked about his dear friend and co-star, Richard Lewis, who recently passed away.
“He was just the sweetest guy,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star said. “It's so hard to believe that he's not here. Actually, I talk to him, because I feel he's watching me. And I tell him, ‘Hey, leave me alone, keep away I have stuff to do.' I loved him; it's a big loss.”
After 12 seasons, Lewis wasn't the first cast member to pass away before the show ended. Fox reports that quite a few others have gone. They include Bob Einstein, Mike Hagerty, Allan Arbus, Anne Haney, Taylor Negron, Shelley Berman, Louis Nye, and Angela Paton.
On a lighter note, the show has included many celebrity guests who are still living.
‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM’ ends today. pic.twitter.com/TJkxaAbMED
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2024
Bruce Springsteen was one of them. PEOPLE noted that the famous singer improvised a ton for his scene in the final season.
“Springsteen was fantastic last week,” Susie Essman, who was at an event, said. “He really was. A lot of that was his stuff in that scene.”
Then, she was interrupted by David, who said the musician was “absolutely” improvising. He's referring to the Born in the U.S.A. singer line where he said, “I didn't make you out for a floor f—ker, Larry.”
Larry added, “He made that up.”
As for what the creator thinks of his hit show, he's “never analyzed” his work, according to Variety. He joined MSNBC's Ari Melber Friday, where he discussed the show's finale.
David said, “I don't put any thought into that whatsoever [referring to an AI's bot analysis about the show resonating because it taps into social ostracization fears]. Zero. I just try to write funny shows. That's all it is. I've never analyzed it.”
He also said, “One of the things I like to do is make the big things small and the small things big. Death is a big thing. When you make it small there's something funny about it…It's so serious that when you trivialize it, it becomes funny for some reason.”
Be sure to check out Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm as it wraps up its historic run on HBO and on Max.