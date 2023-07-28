Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram story to post about her and Marcus Jordan's experience being near the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Miami that took place on Thursday night.

In the post, Pippen explains “Omg @heirmj523 and I were on Lincoln road when an officer involved shooting happened! A man had 2 people held hostage at knifepoint. Cops responded and an officer shot the suspect. So thankful for the Miami Beach Police Department it was scary af everyone was running and screaming.”

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 PM in a popular shopping area in Miami. A man allegedly took two people hostage inside a Victoria's Secret store and threatened to stab them with a knife.

Per the police, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation an officer opened fire on the man and struck him.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pippen also shared video on her Instagram of worried onlookers scrambling about as officers attempt to clear out the area.

The official investigation about the incident is still ongoing, but a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Dept. did reveal that the suspect was taken to the hospital following the shooting, and later pronounced dead there.

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Jordan's all-star teammate Scottie Pippen, can't seem to avoid the headlines ever since starting up an unexpected and controversy-filled romance. Sparks started flying just as a beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen was reaching a very public fever pitch. Michael Jordan was also caught on camera expressing his disapproval of his son's relationship with his teammate's ex-wife. If Marcus and Larsa can make it through all this early relationship drama, maybe they're on more solid ground as a couple than they're getting credit for.