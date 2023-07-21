Socialite Larsa Pippen and former college basketball player Marcus Jordan made headlines at DJ Khaled's “We the Best Foundation Golf Classic” in Miami with their public display of affection. The couple, who have been inseparable for the past few months, attended the golf tournament together and were all about the PDA on and off the course, TMZ reports.

Throughout the event, Larsa Pippen and Marcus were seen sharing a golf cart, stealing kisses, and embracing on the greens between putts. The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other, displaying their affection for all to see.

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Show Major PDA At DJ Khaled's Charity Golf Tournament https://t.co/PXAOubuQlW — TMZ (@TMZ) July 20, 2023

Marcus, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, wore a pink striped shirt with white pants and a matching hat, while Larsa opted for a blue-collared sleeveless top and a black skirt, keeping her long brunette locks in a braid.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In an Instagram Story photo posted earlier, Marcus captioned, “@DJKhaled we ready for tomorrow,” signaling their excitement for the golf tournament.

While the couple seemed to be enjoying their time together, it's worth noting that Marcus' father, Michael Jordan, was recently asked about his thoughts on his son's relationship with Larsa. Michael laughed initially but then stated that he did not approve.

However, Larsa had previously mentioned in an interview with Tamron Hall that she had been spending time with Michael Jordan and his ex-wife, Marcus' mother, Juanita Vanoy. She described everyone being in a “great place.”

The “We the Best Foundation Golf Classic” was organized by DJ Khaled for charity purposes, but the attention was drawn to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's affectionate moments throughout the event. Their public display of affection made headlines and sparked curiosity about their relationship. Despite Michael Jordan's disapproval, Larsa and Marcus appear to be enjoying each other's company and continue to share their love openly.