Larsa Pippen was known for being Scottie Pippen's wife during the Chicago Bulls dynasty. She had her fair interactions with Michael Jordan and his family due to his husband's closeness with him as a duo. Although, the dynamic between both families may have soured due to Marcus Jordan and his new relationship. Stephen A Smith posits that all of it is on Larsa.

A legendary sportscaster in his own right, Stephen A Smith is notoriously present in all of the discourse surrounding basketball. He makes sure that the world knows of his authority and opinions in the sports world. He even commented on the Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen relationship in his latest podcast episode, via The Stephen A Smith show.

“The former Mrs. Pippen did not care. As a matter of fact, she did not care enough that I am wondering why she still has the name, Pippen. Why has not she changed it? Give people the opportunity to forget that you were Scottie Pippen's wife,” he said

He also added that there should not be beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie.

“Scottie Pippen, I hope you realize this. Jordan did not approve. So for those who were speculating that Scottie was salty at Michael. Now, we can say something different. This is because Michael did not approve,” Smith aired out.

The First Take host even aimed to absolve Michael from the tension.

“That is not something that Scottie can hold against him. Unless Scottie is saying you are supposed to control your son. I do not know too many fathers that could control their sons from hooking up with somebody that looks like that,” Smith concluded.

The sports world is indeed full of celebrity drama. Will this get its resolution soon?