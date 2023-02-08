League of Legends Patch 13.3 brings the long-awaited Aurelion Sol CGU rework, and some support buffs to push them back to relevance. Read ahead for the League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes.

League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes

League of Legends Patch 13.3 will go live on the morning of February 9th, 2023 for most Riot regions. The SEA region will get the update a day later.

Note that Annie is receiving buffs, not nerfs.

The Ahri ASU visual update that was slated for Patch 13.2 will also go live this patch.

Aurelion Sol CGU Rework

A preview of his skins can be found here.

Passive: Cosmic Creator

Aurelion Sol’s damaging Abilities break down enemies into Stardust, which improves his Abilities.

Q – Breath of Light: Q bursts deal an additional (0.031% Stardust Stacks)% maximum Health magic damage

W – Astral Flight: Increased distance traveled based on Stardust Stacks

E – Singularity: Increased area and execute threshold

R – Falling Star/The Skies Descend: Increased area

Q – Breath of Light

Mana Cost: 45/50/55/60/65 Mana per second

Cooldown: 3 seconds

Aurelion Sol breathes starfire for up to (3.5/3.5/3.5/3.5/9999) seconds, dealing (15/25/35/45/55 + 30-90 (scaling with level) + 60% AP) magic damage per second to the first enemy hit and 50% of the damage to surrounding enemies. Each full second of breath on the same enemy deals a burst of (40/50/60/70/80 + 20-40 (scaling with level) + 50% AP) magic damage plus (0.031% Stardust Stack)% max Health Magic Damage and absorbs 1 Stardust if they are a champion. This Ability’s range is 750 – 920 (scaling with level). Percent damage deals a max of 300 magic damage against jungle monsters.

W – Astral Light

Mana Cost: 80/85/90/95/100 Mana

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Aurelion Sol flies in a direction. While flying, Breath of Light has no Cooldown, no maximum channel duration, and its flat damage is increased by 14%/15.5%/17%/18.5%/20%. Takedowns on champions within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 90% of this Ability’s Cooldown. Casting Breath of Light while flying reduces flight speed by 50%. Flight speed is 335 + 100% Movement Speed.

E – Singularity

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Aurelion Sol summons a black hole, dealing (10/15/20/25/30 + 40% AP) magic damage and dragging enemies towards the center for 5 seconds. Enemies in the center below (5 + 2.6% Stardust Stack)% maximum Health die instantly. The black hole absorbs Stardust when enemies die within it and each second an enemy champion is inside it. This Ability’s range is 750 – 920 (scaling with level). Minions and jungle monsters inside will have 0 Movement Speed. (This ability absorbs 1 Stardust per second from Champions. Stardust absorbed from units that die in the black hole: Epic Monsters: 10 Stardust, Champions and Large monsters: 5 Stardust, Siege minions: 3 Stardust Minions and small monsters: 1 Stardust.)

R – Falling Star / The Skies Descend

Mana Cost: 100 mana

Cooldown: 120/110/100 seconds

Falling Star: Aurelion Sol plucks a star from the heavens and crashes it into the earth, dealing (150/250/350 + 65% AP) magic damage, stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, and absorbing 5 Stardust for each champion hit.

The Skies Descend: Gathering 75 Stardust transforms the next Falling Star into The Skies Descend. Aurelion Sol drags a constellation’s worth of fury down from the cosmos, dealing (187.5/312.5/437.5 + 81.25% AP) magic damage in a larger area, Knocking Up enemies hit for 1.25 seconds, and unleashing a massive shockwave that deals (150/250/350 + 60% AP) magic damage to champions and Epic monsters and slows all enemies hit by 75% for 1 second.

Support Champions

Alistar

Passive – Triumphant Roar Self Heal: 23-142 (based on level) >>> 5% maximum health Ally Heal: 46-284 (based on level) >>> 6% of Alistar’s maximum health

Q – Pulverize Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70 Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)

W – Headbutt Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 50/55/60/65/70 Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+70% AP) >>> 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP)

E – Trample Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70 Total Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+40% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+70% AP)



Braum

Passive – Concussive Blows Target Immunity Duration: 8/6/4 seconds (levels 1/7/13) >>> 8/6/4 (levels 1/6/11)

Q – Winter’s Bite Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

W – Stand Behind Me Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10/14/18/22/26 >>> 20/25/30/35/40



Nautilus

Passive – Staggering Blow Bonus Damage: 8-110 (based on level) >>> 14-116 (based on level)

W – Titan’s Wrath Mana Cost: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds Shield Strength: 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) >>> 50/60/70/80/90 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)

E – Riptide Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)



Pyke

E – Phantom Undertow Physical Damage: 105/135/165/195/225 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 105/145/185/225/265 (+100% bonus AD)



Rakan

Q – Gleaming Quill Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds Mana Cost: 60 >>> 45 Base Heal: 30-115 (based on level) (+55% AP) >>> 40-210 (based on level) (+55% AP)

W – Grand Entrance Magic Damage: 70/125/180/235/290 (+70% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP)



Thresh

Q – Death Sentence Magic Damage: 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) (Note: Thresh’s AP ratio can be interpreted as 0.8 damage per soul, unless you’re going AP Thresh… but you do you friend)

W – Dark Passage Shield per Soul: 2 >>> 1.5

E – Flay

Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (60% AP) (Note: Same note applies here, this will result in an 0.6 damage per soul)

Champions

Amumu

Q – Bandage Toss Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 >>> 45/50/55/60/65

E – Tantrum Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP) >>> 65/100/135/170/205 (+50% AP)



Annie

Passive – Pyromania NEW: Annie will now spawn with her passive fully charged on game start and when she respawns

E – Molten Shield Shield Strength: 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP) Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds Retaliation Magic Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)

NEW: When Molten Shield is active, enemies whose basic attacks hit the shield receive magic damage >>> When Molten Shield is active, enemies whose basic attacks AND spells hit the shield receive magic damage Retaliation Magic Damage Details: E – Molten Shield will now only inflict damage against opponents once per target, per shield. (Note: Tibbers’ duplicated shield counts as a new shield and can inflict damage once per target, per shield.)

R – SUMMON: TIBBERS Tibbers’ Health: 1300/2200/3100 >>> 1300/2200/3100 (+75% AP) Tibbers’ Resistances: 30/60/90 Armor and MR >>> 30/60/90 (+5% AP) Armor and MR Tibbers’ Movespeed: 350 at all ranks >>> 350/375/400



Jarvan IV

Base Stats Base Armor: 34 >>> 36

W – Golden Aegis Cooldown: 9 seconds >>> 8 seconds Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD) Shield Duration: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds



K’Sante

Base Stats Health Growth: 108 >>> 114

Q – Ntofo Strikes Q3 Knock Up Duration: 1 second >>> 0.65 seconds Q3 Stun Duration: 1-1.25 seconds >>> 1 second

W – Path Maker Minimum Stun Duration: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 seconds >>> 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5 seconds

R – All Out Resistances Lost: 65% Bonus Resistances >>> 85% Bonus Resistances



Kassadin

E – Force Pulse Base Damage: 80/105/130/155/180 (+85% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% AP) Cooldown from Nearby Casts:1 second >>> 0.75 seconds

R – Riftwalk Magic Damage: 80/100/120 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana) >>> 70/90/110 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana) Bonus Damage per Stack: 40/50/60 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana) >>> 35/45/55 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana)



Kayle

Passive – Divine Ascent Exalted Bonus Move Speed: 8% >>> 10%

E – Starfire Spellblade Passive On-hit Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+20% AP) >>> 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+25% AP)



Kayn

Passive – The Darkin Scythe Shadow Assassin Bonus: 13-40% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions >>> 15-45% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions

Q – Reaping Slash Physical Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+65% bonus AD) >>> 75/95/115/135/155 (+80% bonus AD) (Note: This will not affect Rhaast’s damage, as he has separate Q values)



Leblanc

Base Stats Mana Regeneration: 6 >>> 8 Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.8 >>> 1

Q – Sigil of Malice Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 50 at all ranks

R – Mimic Cooldown: 60/45/30 seconds >>> 50/40/30 seconds



Lee Sin

Q – Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike Sonic Wave Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD) (Note: Maximum damage is still double the value of the minimum damage)

E – Tempest / Cripple Total Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 35/65/95/125/155 (+100% bonus AD)

Slow: 20/30/40/50/60% >>> 20/35/50/65/80%



Trundle

W – Frozen Domain Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Important Information: Trundle’s dance speed now scales with Trundle’s move speed.



Zac

W – Unstable Matter Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+4% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+3% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health

E – Elastic Slingshot Magic Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+90% AP) >>> 60/105/150/195/240 (+80% AP)



Items

Radiant Virtue

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3200

Passive – Guiding Light Cooldown: 60 seconds >>> 90 seconds

Passive – Guiding Light Cooldown Maximum Health Gained: 10% >>> 15%

Total Healing: 8-16% maximum health over 9 seconds (note: includes healing amp passive) >>> 12% maximum health over 9 seconds

Ability Haste: You and all allies within 1200 units gain 20 Ability Haste >>> REMOVED

Umbral Glaive

Cooldown: 40 seconds >>> 50 seconds

UPDATED: When a ranged champion using Umbral Glaive attacks a ward they will deal 2 true damage to it (Note: Melee champions will still deal 3 damage to wards using Umbral Glaive)

REMOVED: Umbral Glaive will no longer instantly kill traps, but it will still reveal them

Runes

Overheal

Shield Value: 10 +9% maximum health >>> 20-300 based on champion level (Note: This is a buff from level 5 onwards)

Tenacity Changes

Tenacity sources within the same group will stack multiplicatively with each other.

Tenacity sources from separate groups will stack additively with each other.

Group A

Mercury Treads

Anathema’s Chains

Elixir of Iron

Iceborn Gauntlet

Legend: Tenacity

Unflinching

Mosstomper Effect

Chemtech Dragon Buff

Group B

Silvermere Dawn Active

Cleanse

Modes Buffs for URF/Ultimate Spellbook

Group C

Brittle (Orrn W)

Courage (Garen W)

Jungle Changes

Income

Gold per Treat: 30 >>> 20

Experience per Jungle Camp with a Companion: Experience for clearing a jungle camp has been increased by 5 experience per camp

Vision

Stealth Ward Trinket Cooldown: 240-120 (based on average champion level) >>> 210-120 (based on average champion level)

Ganking Success

Turret Damage: 192-344 (0-14 minutes) >>> 182-35- (0-14 minutes)

Other Changes

REMOVED: Jungle companions can no longer deal lethal damage to epic monsters.

Other Changes

A number of bugfixes and QoL changes will also come with this update and can be found on the full League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes page.