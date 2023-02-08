League of Legends Patch 13.3 brings the long-awaited Aurelion Sol CGU rework, and some support buffs to push them back to relevance. Read ahead for the League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes
League of Legends Patch 13.3 will go live on the morning of February 9th, 2023 for most Riot regions. The SEA region will get the update a day later.
Note that Annie is receiving buffs, not nerfs.
The Ahri ASU visual update that was slated for Patch 13.2 will also go live this patch.
Aurelion Sol CGU Rework
A preview of his skins can be found here.
Passive: Cosmic Creator
- Aurelion Sol’s damaging Abilities break down enemies into Stardust, which improves his Abilities.
- Q – Breath of Light: Q bursts deal an additional (0.031% Stardust Stacks)% maximum Health magic damage
- W – Astral Flight: Increased distance traveled based on Stardust Stacks
- E – Singularity: Increased area and execute threshold
- R – Falling Star/The Skies Descend: Increased area
Q – Breath of Light
- Mana Cost: 45/50/55/60/65 Mana per second
- Cooldown: 3 seconds
- Aurelion Sol breathes starfire for up to (3.5/3.5/3.5/3.5/9999) seconds, dealing (15/25/35/45/55 + 30-90 (scaling with level) + 60% AP) magic damage per second to the first enemy hit and 50% of the damage to surrounding enemies. Each full second of breath on the same enemy deals a burst of (40/50/60/70/80 + 20-40 (scaling with level) + 50% AP) magic damage plus (0.031% Stardust Stack)% max Health Magic Damage and absorbs 1 Stardust if they are a champion. This Ability’s range is 750 – 920 (scaling with level). Percent damage deals a max of 300 magic damage against jungle monsters.
W – Astral Light
- Mana Cost: 80/85/90/95/100 Mana
- Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
- Aurelion Sol flies in a direction. While flying, Breath of Light has no Cooldown, no maximum channel duration, and its flat damage is increased by 14%/15.5%/17%/18.5%/20%. Takedowns on champions within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 90% of this Ability’s Cooldown. Casting Breath of Light while flying reduces flight speed by 50%. Flight speed is 335 + 100% Movement Speed.
E – Singularity
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 mana
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
- Aurelion Sol summons a black hole, dealing (10/15/20/25/30 + 40% AP) magic damage and dragging enemies towards the center for 5 seconds. Enemies in the center below (5 + 2.6% Stardust Stack)% maximum Health die instantly. The black hole absorbs Stardust when enemies die within it and each second an enemy champion is inside it. This Ability’s range is 750 – 920 (scaling with level). Minions and jungle monsters inside will have 0 Movement Speed. (This ability absorbs 1 Stardust per second from Champions. Stardust absorbed from units that die in the black hole: Epic Monsters: 10 Stardust, Champions and Large monsters: 5 Stardust, Siege minions: 3 Stardust Minions and small monsters: 1 Stardust.)
R – Falling Star / The Skies Descend
- Mana Cost: 100 mana
- Cooldown: 120/110/100 seconds
- Falling Star: Aurelion Sol plucks a star from the heavens and crashes it into the earth, dealing (150/250/350 + 65% AP) magic damage, stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, and absorbing 5 Stardust for each champion hit.
- The Skies Descend: Gathering 75 Stardust transforms the next Falling Star into The Skies Descend. Aurelion Sol drags a constellation’s worth of fury down from the cosmos, dealing (187.5/312.5/437.5 + 81.25% AP) magic damage in a larger area, Knocking Up enemies hit for 1.25 seconds, and unleashing a massive shockwave that deals (150/250/350 + 60% AP) magic damage to champions and Epic monsters and slows all enemies hit by 75% for 1 second.
Support Champions
Alistar
- Passive – Triumphant Roar
- Self Heal: 23-142 (based on level) >>> 5% maximum health
- Ally Heal: 46-284 (based on level) >>> 6% of Alistar’s maximum health
- Q – Pulverize
- Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)
- W – Headbutt
- Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+70% AP) >>> 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP)
- E – Trample
- Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- Total Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+40% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+70% AP)
Braum
- Passive – Concussive Blows
- Target Immunity Duration: 8/6/4 seconds (levels 1/7/13) >>> 8/6/4 (levels 1/6/11)
- Q – Winter’s Bite
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
- W – Stand Behind Me
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10/14/18/22/26 >>> 20/25/30/35/40
Nautilus
- Passive – Staggering Blow
- Bonus Damage: 8-110 (based on level) >>> 14-116 (based on level)
- W – Titan’s Wrath
- Mana Cost: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
- Shield Strength: 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) >>> 50/60/70/80/90 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)
- E – Riptide
- Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)
Pyke
- E – Phantom Undertow
- Physical Damage: 105/135/165/195/225 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 105/145/185/225/265 (+100% bonus AD)
Rakan
- Q – Gleaming Quill
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
- Mana Cost: 60 >>> 45
- Base Heal: 30-115 (based on level) (+55% AP) >>> 40-210 (based on level) (+55% AP)
- W – Grand Entrance
- Magic Damage: 70/125/180/235/290 (+70% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP)
Thresh
- Q – Death Sentence
- Magic Damage: 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) (Note: Thresh’s AP ratio can be interpreted as 0.8 damage per soul, unless you’re going AP Thresh… but you do you friend)
- W – Dark Passage
- Shield per Soul: 2 >>> 1.5
- E – Flay
Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (60% AP) (Note: Same note applies here, this will result in an 0.6 damage per soul)
Champions
Amumu
- Q – Bandage Toss
- Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 >>> 45/50/55/60/65
- E – Tantrum
- Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP) >>> 65/100/135/170/205 (+50% AP)
Annie
- Passive – Pyromania
- NEW: Annie will now spawn with her passive fully charged on game start and when she respawns
- E – Molten Shield
- Shield Strength: 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- Retaliation Magic Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% AP)
NEW: When Molten Shield is active, enemies whose basic attacks hit the shield receive magic damage >>> When Molten Shield is active, enemies whose basic attacks AND spells hit the shield receive magic damage
- Retaliation Magic Damage Details: E – Molten Shield will now only inflict damage against opponents once per target, per shield. (Note: Tibbers’ duplicated shield counts as a new shield and can inflict damage once per target, per shield.)
- R – SUMMON: TIBBERS
- Tibbers’ Health: 1300/2200/3100 >>> 1300/2200/3100 (+75% AP)
- Tibbers’ Resistances: 30/60/90 Armor and MR >>> 30/60/90 (+5% AP) Armor and MR
- Tibbers’ Movespeed: 350 at all ranks >>> 350/375/400
Jarvan IV
- Base Stats
- Base Armor: 34 >>> 36
- W – Golden Aegis
- Cooldown: 9 seconds >>> 8 seconds
- Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD)
- Shield Duration: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds
K’Sante
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 108 >>> 114
- Q – Ntofo Strikes
- Q3 Knock Up Duration: 1 second >>> 0.65 seconds
- Q3 Stun Duration: 1-1.25 seconds >>> 1 second
- W – Path Maker
- Minimum Stun Duration: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 seconds >>> 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5 seconds
- R – All Out
- Resistances Lost: 65% Bonus Resistances >>> 85% Bonus Resistances
Kassadin
- E – Force Pulse
- Base Damage: 80/105/130/155/180 (+85% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% AP)
- Cooldown from Nearby Casts:1 second >>> 0.75 seconds
- R – Riftwalk
- Magic Damage: 80/100/120 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana) >>> 70/90/110 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana)
- Bonus Damage per Stack: 40/50/60 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana) >>> 35/45/55 (+10% AP) (+1% maximum mana)
Kayle
- Passive – Divine Ascent
- Exalted Bonus Move Speed: 8% >>> 10%
- E – Starfire Spellblade
- Passive On-hit Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+20% AP) >>> 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% bonus AD) (+25% AP)
Kayn
- Passive – The Darkin Scythe
- Shadow Assassin Bonus: 13-40% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions >>> 15-45% (based on level) of post-mitigation damage to champions is repeated as magic damage for the first 3 seconds of damaging champions
- Q – Reaping Slash
- Physical Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+65% bonus AD) >>> 75/95/115/135/155 (+80% bonus AD) (Note: This will not affect Rhaast’s damage, as he has separate Q values)
Leblanc
- Base Stats
- Mana Regeneration: 6 >>> 8
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.8 >>> 1
- Q – Sigil of Malice
- Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 50 at all ranks
- R – Mimic
- Cooldown: 60/45/30 seconds >>> 50/40/30 seconds
Lee Sin
- Q – Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike
- Sonic Wave Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD) (Note: Maximum damage is still double the value of the minimum damage)
- E – Tempest / Cripple
- Total Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 35/65/95/125/155 (+100% bonus AD)
Slow: 20/30/40/50/60% >>> 20/35/50/65/80%
- Total Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 35/65/95/125/155 (+100% bonus AD)
Trundle
- W – Frozen Domain
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
- Important Information:
- Trundle’s dance speed now scales with Trundle’s move speed.
Zac
- W – Unstable Matter
- Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+4% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8% (+3% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health
- E – Elastic Slingshot
- Magic Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+90% AP) >>> 60/105/150/195/240 (+80% AP)
Items
Radiant Virtue
- Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3200
- Passive – Guiding Light Cooldown: 60 seconds >>> 90 seconds
- Passive – Guiding Light Cooldown Maximum Health Gained: 10% >>> 15%
- Total Healing: 8-16% maximum health over 9 seconds (note: includes healing amp passive) >>> 12% maximum health over 9 seconds
- Ability Haste: You and all allies within 1200 units gain 20 Ability Haste >>> REMOVED
Umbral Glaive
- Cooldown: 40 seconds >>> 50 seconds
- UPDATED: When a ranged champion using Umbral Glaive attacks a ward they will deal 2 true damage to it (Note: Melee champions will still deal 3 damage to wards using Umbral Glaive)
- REMOVED: Umbral Glaive will no longer instantly kill traps, but it will still reveal them
Runes
Overheal
- Shield Value: 10 +9% maximum health >>> 20-300 based on champion level (Note: This is a buff from level 5 onwards)
Tenacity Changes
Tenacity sources within the same group will stack multiplicatively with each other.
Tenacity sources from separate groups will stack additively with each other.
Group A
- Mercury Treads
- Anathema’s Chains
- Elixir of Iron
- Iceborn Gauntlet
- Legend: Tenacity
- Unflinching
- Mosstomper Effect
- Chemtech Dragon Buff
Group B
- Silvermere Dawn Active
- Cleanse
- Modes Buffs for URF/Ultimate Spellbook
Group C
- Brittle (Orrn W)
- Courage (Garen W)
Jungle Changes
Income
- Gold per Treat: 30 >>> 20
- Experience per Jungle Camp with a Companion: Experience for clearing a jungle camp has been increased by 5 experience per camp
Vision
- Stealth Ward Trinket Cooldown: 240-120 (based on average champion level) >>> 210-120 (based on average champion level)
Ganking Success
- Turret Damage: 192-344 (0-14 minutes) >>> 182-35- (0-14 minutes)
Other Changes
- REMOVED: Jungle companions can no longer deal lethal damage to epic monsters.
Other Changes
A number of bugfixes and QoL changes will also come with this update and can be found on the full League of Legends Patch 13.3 Notes page.