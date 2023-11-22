Check out all of the newly added and newly changed Fighter and Bruiser items on League of Legends Preseason 2024 here!

League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of Fighter and Bruiser items and changing already existing ones.

League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Fighter and Bruiser Items

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.

Check out the new items and changes to other item classes:

Fighter/Bruiser | Tank | Marksman | Assassin | Mage | Support

Removed Items

Goredrinker

Divine Sunderer

Silvermere Dawn

Ironspike Whip

Sundered Sky

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold

55 Attack Damage

15 Ability Haste

300 Health

Passive – Lightshield Strike

The first attack against a champion will critically strike for 150% damage and heals for 110% base AD +8% of missing health.

6 second cooldown per target.

Nitro Hexaegis/Experimental Hexplate

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold

55 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

300 Health

Passive: Gain 30 ultimate ability haste.

Passive: After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.

Tunneler

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold

15 Attack Damage

250 Health

Changed Fighter/Bruiser Items

Tiamat

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold

20 Attack Damage

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Active – Crescent: Deal 60% physical damage to enemies around you. 10 second cooldown.

Ravenous Hydra

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 100 gold

70 Attack Damage

20 Ability Haste

10 Lifesteal

Active – Ravenous Crescent: Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown.

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Titanic Hydra

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 600 gold

55 Attack Damage

550 Health

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal additional physical damage on-hit and deal physical damage to enemies behind the target.

Active – Titanic Crescent: On your next attack, Cleave will instead deal more physical damage in a larger area.

Hullbreaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Nether Shard + Pickaxe + 125 gold

65 Attack Damage

350 Health

5% Movement Speed

Passive – Skipper: Basic attacks grant a stack (up to a maximum of 5 stacks). Attacking an enemy champion or epic monster while at max stacks consumers all stacks to deal 150% base AD bonus physical damage, increased to 400% against structures.

Passive – Boarding Part: Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 15-90 bonus armor and magic resistance (based on level).

Trinity Force

Total Cost: 3333 gold

50 Attack Damage

33% Attack Speed

300 Health

10 Ability Haste

Passive – Spellblade (1.5 second cooldown)

After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 200% base Attack Damage Physical Damage

Passive – Quicken

Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds.

Wit's End

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 1000 gold

50% Attack Speed

50 Magic Resist

20% Tenacity

Passive – Fray: Attacks apply 15 magic damage on-hit.

Black Cleaver

Total Cost: 3000 gold

55 Attack Damage

400 Health

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Carve

Dealing physical damage to a champion applies a stack of 4% Armor reduction for 6 seconds (max 24% armor reduction)

Stridebreaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 725 gold

50 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

400 Health

Active – Halting Slash: Slow enemies in a radius centered around you by 25% and gain 25% bonus movement speed per champion hit that decays over 2 seconds. Can move while casting. 15 second cooldown.

Passive – Heroic Gait: Dealing physical damage grants you 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.

Spear of Shojin

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 325 gold

Passive – Dragonforce: Your non-ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste

Passive – Focused Will: Spell hits grant stacks, up to 3. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack (up to 9%).

Item performance will differ for melee and ranged users.

Death's Dance

Total Cost: 3200 gold

55 Attack Damage

15 Ability Haste

40 Armor

Ignore Pain

(Melee: 30 | Ranged 10)% of damage taken is dealt to you over 3 seconds instead.

Defy

When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, cleanse Ignore Pain's remaining damage pool and heal 50% bonus Attack Damage Health over 2 seconds.

Phage

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Long Sword + 350 gold

Passive – Rage: Attacking a unit grants 20 movement speed for 2 seconds.

Steel Sigil

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold

15 Attack Damage

30 Armor

Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024.