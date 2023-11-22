League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of Fighter and Bruiser items and changing already existing ones.
League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Fighter and Bruiser Items
These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.
Check out the new items and changes to other item classes:
Fighter/Bruiser | Tank | Marksman | Assassin | Mage | Support
Removed Items
- Goredrinker
- Divine Sunderer
- Silvermere Dawn
- Ironspike Whip
Sundered Sky
Total Cost: 3100 gold
Item Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold
55 Attack Damage
15 Ability Haste
300 Health
Passive – Lightshield Strike
- The first attack against a champion will critically strike for 150% damage and heals for 110% base AD +8% of missing health.
- 6 second cooldown per target.
Nitro Hexaegis/Experimental Hexplate
Total Cost: 3000 gold
Item Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold
55 Attack Damage
20% Attack Speed
300 Health
Passive: Gain 30 ultimate ability haste.
Passive: After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.
Tunneler
Total Cost: 1100 gold
Item Recipe: Long Sword + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold
15 Attack Damage
250 Health
Changed Fighter/Bruiser Items
Tiamat
Total Cost: 1200 gold
Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold
20 Attack Damage
Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
Active – Crescent: Deal 60% physical damage to enemies around you. 10 second cooldown.
Ravenous Hydra
Total Cost: 3300 gold
Item Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 100 gold
70 Attack Damage
20 Ability Haste
10 Lifesteal
Active – Ravenous Crescent: Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown.
Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
Titanic Hydra
Total Cost: 3300 gold
Item Recipe: Tiamat + Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 600 gold
55 Attack Damage
550 Health
Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal additional physical damage on-hit and deal physical damage to enemies behind the target.
Active – Titanic Crescent: On your next attack, Cleave will instead deal more physical damage in a larger area.
Hullbreaker
Total Cost: 3000 gold
Item Recipe: Tunneler + Nether Shard + Pickaxe + 125 gold
65 Attack Damage
350 Health
5% Movement Speed
Passive – Skipper: Basic attacks grant a stack (up to a maximum of 5 stacks). Attacking an enemy champion or epic monster while at max stacks consumers all stacks to deal 150% base AD bonus physical damage, increased to 400% against structures.
Passive – Boarding Part: Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 15-90 bonus armor and magic resistance (based on level).
Trinity Force
Total Cost: 3333 gold
50 Attack Damage
33% Attack Speed
300 Health
10 Ability Haste
Passive – Spellblade (1.5 second cooldown)
- After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 200% base Attack Damage Physical Damage
Passive – Quicken
- Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds.
Wit's End
Total Cost: 2900 gold
Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 1000 gold
50% Attack Speed
50 Magic Resist
20% Tenacity
Passive – Fray: Attacks apply 15 magic damage on-hit.
Black Cleaver
Total Cost: 3000 gold
55 Attack Damage
400 Health
15 Ability Haste
Passive – Carve
- Dealing physical damage to a champion applies a stack of 4% Armor reduction for 6 seconds (max 24% armor reduction)
Stridebreaker
Total Cost: 3000 gold
Item Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 725 gold
50 Attack Damage
20% Attack Speed
400 Health
Active – Halting Slash: Slow enemies in a radius centered around you by 25% and gain 25% bonus movement speed per champion hit that decays over 2 seconds. Can move while casting. 15 second cooldown.
Passive – Heroic Gait: Dealing physical damage grants you 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.
Spear of Shojin
Total Cost: 3100 gold
Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 325 gold
Passive – Dragonforce: Your non-ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste
Passive – Focused Will: Spell hits grant stacks, up to 3. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack (up to 9%).
Item performance will differ for melee and ranged users.
Death's Dance
Total Cost: 3200 gold
55 Attack Damage
15 Ability Haste
40 Armor
Ignore Pain
- (Melee: 30 | Ranged 10)% of damage taken is dealt to you over 3 seconds instead.
Defy
- When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, cleanse Ignore Pain's remaining damage pool and heal 50% bonus Attack Damage Health over 2 seconds.
Phage
Total Cost: 1100 gold
Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Long Sword + 350 gold
Passive – Rage: Attacking a unit grants 20 movement speed for 2 seconds.
Steel Sigil
Total Cost: 1200 gold
Item Recipe: Long Sword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold
15 Attack Damage
30 Armor
Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.
These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024.