League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Marksman Items

A total of six tank items have been removed from the game, with three new ones taking their place. There are also a number of already-existing items that have been tweaked due to the removal of the Mythic item tier.

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.

Removed Items

Galeforce

Rageknife note that Guinsoo's Rageblade is still in the game.



Terminus

Total Cost: 3200

Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Last Whisper + Dagger + 750 gold

40 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

Passive – Shadow

Attacks apply 30 magic damage on-hit.

Passive – Juxtaposition

Alternate between Light and Dark on-hits each attack.

Light attacks grant 3-5 armor and magic resist (up to 15-25) for 5 seconds.

Dark attacks grant 6% armor penetration and magic penetration (up to 30%) for 5 seconds.

Changed Marksman Items

Guardian Angel

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Steel Sigil + 950 gold (Note: Stopwatch has been removed)

55 Attack Damage

45 Armor

Passive – Rebirth: Upon taking lethal damage, restores 50% of base health and 100% of maximum mana after 4 seconds of stasis. 300 second cooldown.

Phantom Dancer

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold

20 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

10% Movement Speed

Passive – Spectral Waltz: On-attack, basic attacks grant ghosting and a stack of 7% bonus attack speed up to 5 stacks (maximum 35% bonus attack speed).

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Total Cost: 3000 gold

30 Attack Damage

30 Ability Power

25% Attack Speed

Passive – Wrath:

Attacks apply 30 magic damage On-Hit

Passive – Seething Strike

Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a maximum of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effects twice.

The Collector

Total Cost: 3000 gold

60 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

16 Lethality

Passive – Death:

Your damage executes champions that are below 5% Health.

Passive – Taxes:

Champion kills grant an additional 25 gold.

Nashor's Tooth

Total Cost: 3000 gold

80 Ability Power

50% Attack Speed

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Icathian Bite:

Attacks apply magic damage On-Hit.

Navori Quickblades

Total Cost: 3300 gold

60 Attack Damage

20 % Critical Strike Chance

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Transcendence

Your Attacks reduce your non-UItimate AbiIity cooldowns by % 0f their remaining cooldown.

Passive – Impermanence

Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on CriticaI Strike Chance.

Kraken Slayer

Total Cost: 3000 gold

40 Attack Damage

35% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Passive – Bring It Down

Every third Attack deals [35-85 (scaling with level) +65% Attack Damage +60% Ability Power] bonus physical damage. Additional triggers on the same target within 6s increases this damage by 50%, up to [70-170 (scaling with level) +130% Attack Damage +120% Ability Power] damage.

Infinity Edge

Total Cost: 3300 gold

65 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

40% Critical Strike Damage

Wit's End

Total Cost: 2900 gold

50% Attack Speed

50 Magic Resist

20% Tenacity

Passive: Fray

Attacks apply (15- 80 scaling with level) magic damage On-Hit.

