League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding and changing a lot of the Marksman items.
League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Marksman Items
These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.
Removed Items
- Galeforce
- Rageknife
- note that Guinsoo's Rageblade is still in the game.
Terminus
Total Cost: 3200
Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Last Whisper + Dagger + 750 gold
40 Attack Damage
30% Attack Speed
Passive – Shadow
- Attacks apply 30 magic damage on-hit.
Passive – Juxtaposition
- Alternate between Light and Dark on-hits each attack.
- Light attacks grant 3-5 armor and magic resist (up to 15-25) for 5 seconds.
- Dark attacks grant 6% armor penetration and magic penetration (up to 30%) for 5 seconds.
Changed Marksman Items
Guardian Angel
Total Cost: 3000 gold
Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Steel Sigil + 950 gold (Note: Stopwatch has been removed)
55 Attack Damage
45 Armor
Passive – Rebirth: Upon taking lethal damage, restores 50% of base health and 100% of maximum mana after 4 seconds of stasis. 300 second cooldown.
Phantom Dancer
Total Cost: 2800 gold
Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold
20 Attack Damage
30% Attack Speed
20% Critical Strike Chance
10% Movement Speed
Passive – Spectral Waltz: On-attack, basic attacks grant ghosting and a stack of 7% bonus attack speed up to 5 stacks (maximum 35% bonus attack speed).
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Total Cost: 3000 gold
30 Attack Damage
30 Ability Power
25% Attack Speed
Passive – Wrath:
- Attacks apply 30 magic damage On-Hit
Passive – Seething Strike
- Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a maximum of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effects twice.
The Collector
Total Cost: 3000 gold
60 Attack Damage
20% Critical Strike Chance
16 Lethality
Passive – Death:
- Your damage executes champions that are below 5% Health.
Passive – Taxes:
- Champion kills grant an additional 25 gold.
Nashor's Tooth
Total Cost: 3000 gold
80 Ability Power
50% Attack Speed
15 Ability Haste
Passive – Icathian Bite:
- Attacks apply magic damage On-Hit.
Navori Quickblades
Total Cost: 3300 gold
60 Attack Damage
20 % Critical Strike Chance
15 Ability Haste
Passive – Transcendence
- Your Attacks reduce your non-UItimate AbiIity cooldowns by % 0f their remaining cooldown.
Passive – Impermanence
- Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on CriticaI Strike Chance.
Kraken Slayer
Total Cost: 3000 gold
40 Attack Damage
35% Attack Speed
20% Critical Strike Chance
Passive – Bring It Down
- Every third Attack deals [35-85 (scaling with level) +65% Attack Damage +60% Ability Power] bonus physical damage. Additional triggers on the same target within 6s increases this damage by 50%, up to [70-170 (scaling with level) +130% Attack Damage +120% Ability Power] damage.
Infinity Edge
Total Cost: 3300 gold
65 Attack Damage
20% Critical Strike Chance
40% Critical Strike Damage
Wit's End
Total Cost: 2900 gold
50% Attack Speed
50 Magic Resist
20% Tenacity
Passive: Fray
- Attacks apply (15- 80 scaling with level) magic damage On-Hit.
Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.
