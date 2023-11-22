League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of Tank items and changing already existing ones.
League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Tank Items
A total of six tank items have been removed from the game, with three new ones taking their place. There are also a number of already-existing items that have been tweaked due to the removal of the Mythic item tier.
These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.
Check out the new items and changes to other item classes:
Fighter/Bruiser | Tank | Marksman | Assassin | Mage | Support
Removed Items
- Turbo Chemtank
- Radiant Virtue
- Evenshroud
- Gargoyle's Stoneplate
- Aegis of the Legion
- Lifewell Pendant
Hollow Radiance
Total Cost: 2800 gold
Item Recipe: Bami's Cinder + Spectre's Cowl + 550 gold
600 Health
40 Magic Resistance
100% Base Health Regeneration
Passive – Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect.
Passive – Moonburn: Killing an enemy (non-ward, non-structure) deals 30 (+3.5% bonus HP) magic damage in an area around them.
Unending Despair
Total Cost: 2800 gold
Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold
400 Health
55 Armor
10 Ability Haste
Passive: While in combat with champions, every 7 seconds, deal magic damage to nearby enemy champions, healing for 175% of the damage dealt.
Kaenic Rookern
Total Cost: 3000 gold
Item Recipe: Spectre's Cowl + Negatron Cloak + 850 gold
350 Health
80 Magic Resistance
100% Base Health Regeneration
Passive – Magebane: After not taking damage from champions for 15 seconds, gain a magic shield for 18% of your maximum health.
Changed Tank Items
Warmog's Armor
Total Cost: 3100 gold
750 Health
5% Move Speed
200% Base Health Regen
Warmog's Heart
- If you have at least 1300 bonus Health, restore (5% Max HP) Health per second and gain 10% Move Speed if damage hasn't been taken within 6 seconds (3 seconds for non-Champions).
Jak'Sho, The Protean
Total Cost: 3200 gold
Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold
200 Health
50 Armor
50 Magic Resistance
Passive – Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat gain a stack, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. At maximum stacks become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 25% until end of combat.
Heartsteel
Total Cost: 3000 gold
800 Health
200% Base Health Regen
Colossal Consumption (30 second cooldown per target)
- Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 700 range of them. The charged attack deals (100 +5% Health) bonus physical damage and grants you (12 +0.6% Max HP) permanent max Health.
Goliath
- For each 1000 max Health, gain 5% increased size, up to 40%.
Force of Nature
Total Cost: 2800 gold
Item Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Winged Moonplate + Ruby Crystal + 700 gold
400 Health
50 Magic Resistance
5% Movement Speed
Passive – Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (up to a maximum of 8) for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second.
Dissipate: While at 8 stacks of Steadfast, gain 60 Magic Resist and 10% increased Movement Speed.
Dead Man's Plate
Total Cost: 3100 gold
Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold
300 Health
45 Armor
5% Movement Speed
Passive – Shipwrecker: While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage.
Passive – Unsinkable: The strength of movement slowing effects is reduced by 25%.
Frozen Heart
Total Cost: 2300 gold
70 Armor
400 Mana
20 Ability Haste
Winter's Caress
- Reduce the Attack Speed of nearby enemies by 20%
Rock Solid
- Reduce incoming damage from Attacks by up to (5 +0.35% Health), capped at 20% of the Attack's damage.
Iceborn Gauntlet
Total Cost: 2700 gold
200 Health
50 Armor
15 Ability Haste
Spellblade
- After using an Ability, your next Atack is enhanced with an additional (100% base Attack Damage) physical damage and creates a frost field for 2 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are slowed by (Melee: (15% +0.004% Max HP) | Ranged (7.5% + 0.002% Max HP)).
- 1.5 second cooldown.
Sunfire Aegis
Total Cost: 2700 gold
450 Health
50 Armor
Immolate
- Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing (12 +1.75% bonus HP) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds (max stacks 6).
Randuin's Omen
Total Cost: 2700 gold
400 Health
55 Armor
Rock Solid
- Reduce incoming damage from Attacks by up to 7(5 +0.35% HP), capped at 20% of the Attack's damage.
Resilience
- Critical Strikes deal 30% less damage to you.
Humility (60s cooldown on activation)
- Briefly Slow nearby enemies by 55% for 2 seconds.
Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.
