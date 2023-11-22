Check out all of the newly added, newly changed, and removed Tank items on League of Legends Preseason 2024 here!

League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of Tank items and changing already existing ones.

League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Tank Items

A total of six tank items have been removed from the game, with three new ones taking their place. There are also a number of already-existing items that have been tweaked due to the removal of the Mythic item tier.

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.

Check out the new items and changes to other item classes:

Fighter/Bruiser | Tank | Marksman | Assassin | Mage | Support

Removed Items

Turbo Chemtank

Radiant Virtue

Evenshroud

Gargoyle's Stoneplate

Aegis of the Legion

Lifewell Pendant

Hollow Radiance

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Bami's Cinder + Spectre's Cowl + 550 gold

600 Health

40 Magic Resistance

100% Base Health Regeneration

Passive – Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect.

Passive – Moonburn: Killing an enemy (non-ward, non-structure) deals 30 (+3.5% bonus HP) magic damage in an area around them.

Unending Despair

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold

400 Health

55 Armor

10 Ability Haste

Passive: While in combat with champions, every 7 seconds, deal magic damage to nearby enemy champions, healing for 175% of the damage dealt.

Kaenic Rookern

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Spectre's Cowl + Negatron Cloak + 850 gold

350 Health

80 Magic Resistance

100% Base Health Regeneration

Passive – Magebane: After not taking damage from champions for 15 seconds, gain a magic shield for 18% of your maximum health.

Changed Tank Items

Warmog's Armor

Total Cost: 3100 gold

750 Health

5% Move Speed

200% Base Health Regen

Warmog's Heart

If you have at least 1300 bonus Health, restore (5% Max HP) Health per second and gain 10% Move Speed if damage hasn't been taken within 6 seconds (3 seconds for non-Champions).

Jak'Sho, The Protean

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold

200 Health

50 Armor

50 Magic Resistance

Passive – Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat gain a stack, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. At maximum stacks become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 25% until end of combat.

Heartsteel

Total Cost: 3000 gold

800 Health

200% Base Health Regen

Colossal Consumption (30 second cooldown per target)

Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 700 range of them. The charged attack deals (100 +5% Health) bonus physical damage and grants you (12 +0.6% Max HP) permanent max Health.

Goliath

For each 1000 max Health, gain 5% increased size, up to 40%.

Force of Nature

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Winged Moonplate + Ruby Crystal + 700 gold

400 Health

50 Magic Resistance

5% Movement Speed

Passive – Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (up to a maximum of 8) for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second.

Dissipate: While at 8 stacks of Steadfast, gain 60 Magic Resist and 10% increased Movement Speed.

Dead Man's Plate

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold

300 Health

45 Armor

5% Movement Speed

Passive – Shipwrecker: While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage.

Passive – Unsinkable: The strength of movement slowing effects is reduced by 25%.

Frozen Heart

Total Cost: 2300 gold

70 Armor

400 Mana

20 Ability Haste

Winter's Caress

Reduce the Attack Speed of nearby enemies by 20%

Rock Solid

Reduce incoming damage from Attacks by up to (5 +0.35% Health), capped at 20% of the Attack's damage.

Iceborn Gauntlet

Total Cost: 2700 gold

200 Health

50 Armor

15 Ability Haste

Spellblade

After using an Ability, your next Atack is enhanced with an additional (100% base Attack Damage) physical damage and creates a frost field for 2 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are slowed by (Melee: (15% +0.004% Max HP) | Ranged (7.5% + 0.002% Max HP)).

1.5 second cooldown.

Sunfire Aegis

Total Cost: 2700 gold

450 Health

50 Armor

Immolate

Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing (12 +1.75% bonus HP) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds (max stacks 6).

Randuin's Omen

Total Cost: 2700 gold

400 Health

55 Armor

Rock Solid

Reduce incoming damage from Attacks by up to 7(5 +0.35% HP), capped at 20% of the Attack's damage.

Resilience

Critical Strikes deal 30% less damage to you.

Humility (60s cooldown on activation)

Briefly Slow nearby enemies by 55% for 2 seconds.

Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.

