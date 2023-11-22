Check out all of the newly added, newly changed, and removed Mage items on League of Legends Preseason 2024 here!

League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of mage items and changing already existing ones.

League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Mage Items

The first big change is that Mythics are gone, all across the board, causing a lot of the items to be rebalanced around this. Tooltips are also being changed for better readability. In total, four new items are being added while six old items are being removed. Other existing items have been changed.

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.

Removed Mage Items

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Everfrost

Leeching Leer

Demonic Embrace

Night Harvester

Luden's Tempest

Stopwatch (along with the Perfect Timing rune)

Malignance

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + 900 gold

80 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

600 Mana

Ultimate Power: Gain 15 Ability Haste for your Ultimate.

Ultimate Flames: Whenever you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, burn the ground beneath them for 3 seconds, dealing 60 (+6% AP) magic damage every second and reducing their Magic Resistance by (6-12 [level scaling]) for as long as they are on the burning ground.

Caster's Companion

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Hextech Alternator + 700 gold

90 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

600 Mana

Load: Gain a Shot Charge every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 6.

Fire: Damaging abilities consume all Shot charges to deal an additional 40 (+ 8% AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target per charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for each remaining Shot, repeat the damage on the primary target dealing 35% of the damage.

Stormsurge

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 950 gold

90 Ability Power

10 Magic Penetration

5% Movement Speed

[Passive] Stormraider: Dealing 35% of a champion's maximum health within 3 seconds applies Stormsurge to them and grants the user 25% movement speed for 2 seconds. 20 second cooldown.

Passive – Stormsurge: After 2 seconds, Stormsurge strikes the target with lightning, dealing 100-200 (based on level) (+ 50% AP) magic damage to them. If they die to the lightning or before the lightning strikes, it detonates immediately in a large area around them and you gain 30 gold.

Haunting Guise

Total Cost: 1300 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 500 gold

35 Ability Power

200 Health

Passive – Madness: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (maximum of 6%).

Cryptbloom

Total Cost: 2850 gold

Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 850 gold

70 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

30% Magic Penetration

Passive – Life From Death: Whenever you get a takedown on an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 (+50% AP). 60 second cooldown.

Changed Mage Items

Riftmaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 800 gold

70 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

300 Health

Void Corruption: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (max 10%). At maximum strength, gain 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged) Omnivamp.

Void Infusion: Gain 2% of your bonus health as Ability Power.

Omnivamp updated with the following (now only exists on Riftmaker):

Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, with reduced effect (33% effectiveness) on minions and monsters.

Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AOE damage

Liandry's Torment

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Blasting Wand + 850 gold

90 Ability Power

300 Health

Passive – Torment: Dealing damage with abilities causes enemies to burn for 2% maximum health magic damage per second for 3 seconds.

Passive – Suffering: For each second in combat with enemy champions, gain 2% bonus damage (max at 6% bonus damage).

Horizon Focus

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold

90 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

Passive – Hypershot: When you deal damage with Abilities to champions at 700 range or greater, reveal them for 6 seconds. Deal 10% increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot.

Passive – Focus: When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.

Seeker's Armguard

Total Cost: 1600 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Cloth Armor + 500 gold

40 Ability Power

35 Armor

Active – Stasis: Use one time only to become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user is prevented from taking any other actions during this time (transforms into Broken Armguard on use).

Cosmic Drive

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Aether Wisp + Fiendish Codex + 450 gold

80 Ability Power

250 Health

25 Ability Haste

5% Movement Speed

Passive – Spelldance: Damaging an enemy champion with an ability grants bonus movement speed for 2 seconds.

Shadowflame

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Hextech Alternator + 850 gold

120 Ability Power

12 Magic Penetration

Passive – Cinderbloom: Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35% health, dealing 20% increased damage (reduced to 30% increased damage for damage over time and pet effects).

Amplifying Tome

Cost: 400 gold (can you believe we actually did it!?)

20 Ability Power

Rod of Ages

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Blasting Wand + Catalyst + 550 gold

50 Ability Power

300 Health

300 Mana

This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every 60 seconds up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. Upon reaching maximum stacks, gain a level.

Passive – Eternity: Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second

Removed: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, gain 35% bonus movement speed that decays over 3 seconds.

Rabadon's Deathcap

140 Ability Power

Magical Opus: Increases your total Ability Power by 35%

Verdant Barrier

Total Cost: 1800 Gold

40 Ability Power

30 Magic Resist

Annul (60 second cooldown):

Grants a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability.

Zhonya's Hourglass

Total Cost: 3250 gold

120 Ability Power

50 Armor

Time Stop (cooldown on activation: 120 seconds)

Enter Stasis for 2.50 seconds.

Lich Bane

Total Cost: 3100 gold

100 Ability Power

8% Move Speed

15 Ability Haste

Spellblade (1.5 second cooldown)

After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional (100% base Attack Damage + 50% Ability Power) magic damage On-Hit.

Spellblade grants 30% Attack Speed while available.

Banshee's Veil

Total Cost: 3100 gold

120 Ability Power

50 Magic Resist

Annul (30 second cooldown)

Grant a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability.

Item cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.

Hextech Rocketbelt

Total Cost: 2500 gold

60 Ability Power

300 Health

15 Ability Haste

Supersonic (cooldown on activation: 40 seconds)

Dash in target direction, unleashing an arc of magic missiles that deal 175 +15% Ability Power magic damage.

Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024.