League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of Assassin items and changing already existing ones.

League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Assassin Items

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.

Check out the new items and changes to other item classes:

Fighter/Bruiser | Tank | Marksman | Assassin | Mage | Support

Removed Items

The following Assassin Items have been removed:

Duskblade of Draktharr

Prowler's Claw

Voltaic Cyclosword

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.

Passive – Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds. Slow is a melee only.

Profane Hydra

Total Cost: 3400 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 863 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Active – Heretical Slash: Deal 65% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 97.5% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Hubris

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Ego: When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself.

Passive – Eminence: When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.

Opportunity/Zoomies

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Nether Shard + 800 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

6% Movement Speed

Passive – Murder: After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gains bonus Lethality. This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions.

Passive – Murderspeed: If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

Rectrix

Total Cost: 900 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold

20 Attack Damage

4% Movement Speed

The Brutalizer

Total Cost: 1337 gold

Item Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold

25 Attack Damage

10 Ability Haste

8 Lethality

Changed Assassin Items

Serylda’s Grudge

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold

45 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Rancor: Gain 22 (+12%) Lethality Armor Penetration

Passive – Bitter Cold: Damaging abilities slow enemies below 50% Health by 30% for 1 second

Eclipse

Total Cost: 2800 gold

70 Attack Damage

15 Ability Haste

Ever Rising Moon (6 second cooldown):

Hitting a champion with 3 separate Attacks or Abilities within 2 seconds deals (Melee: 6 | Ranged: 3)% bonus physical damage and grants you a 122 = (120 +35% bonus Attack Damage) Shield for 2 seconds.

Item performance differs for melee and ranged users.

Axiom Arc

Total Cost: 3000 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

25 Ability Haste

Flux:

Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 = (10 + 35% Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown.

Edge of Night

Total Cost: 2800 gold

50 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

250 Health

Annul (40 second cooldown)

Gain a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability.

Item's cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Total Cost: 2700 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

Haunt

Gain 40 Move Speed while out of combat.

Wraith Step (cooldown on activation: 45 seconds)

Gain 20% Move Speed and Ghosting for 6 seconds.

Umbral Glaive

Total Cost: 2600 gold

50 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Blackout (50 second cooldown)

When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds.

Your Attacks do (Melee: 3 | Ranged: 2) damage to Wards.

Serpent's Fang

Total Cost: 2500 gold

55 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

Shield Reaver

Dealing damage to an enemy champion reduces any shields they gain by (Melee: 50 | Ranged: 35)% for 3 seconds. When you damage an enemy who is unaffected by Shield Reaver, reduce all shields on them by (Melee: 50 | Ranged: 35)%.

Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024.