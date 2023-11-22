League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of Assassin items and changing already existing ones.
League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Assassin Items
These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.
Check out the new items and changes to other item classes:
Fighter/Bruiser | Tank | Marksman | Assassin | Mage | Support
Removed Items
The following Assassin Items have been removed:
- Duskblade of Draktharr
- Prowler's Claw
Voltaic Cyclosword
Total Cost: 2900 gold
Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold
55 Attack Damage
18 Lethality
15 Ability Haste
Passive – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.
Passive – Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds. Slow is a melee only.
Profane Hydra
Total Cost: 3400 gold
Item Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 863 gold
60 Attack Damage
18 Lethality
20 Ability Haste
Active – Heretical Slash: Deal 65% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 97.5% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.
Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
Hubris
Total Cost: 3000 gold
Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold
60 Attack Damage
18 Lethality
15 Ability Haste
Passive – Ego: When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself.
Passive – Eminence: When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.
Opportunity/Zoomies
Total Cost: 2700 gold
Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Nether Shard + 800 gold
55 Attack Damage
18 Lethality
6% Movement Speed
Passive – Murder: After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gains bonus Lethality. This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions.
Passive – Murderspeed: If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.
Rectrix
Total Cost: 900 gold
Item Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold
20 Attack Damage
4% Movement Speed
The Brutalizer
Total Cost: 1337 gold
Item Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold
25 Attack Damage
10 Ability Haste
8 Lethality
Changed Assassin Items
Serylda’s Grudge
Total Cost: 3200 gold
Item Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold
45 Attack Damage
15 Lethality
15 Ability Haste
Passive – Rancor: Gain 22 (+12%) Lethality Armor Penetration
Passive – Bitter Cold: Damaging abilities slow enemies below 50% Health by 30% for 1 second
Eclipse
Total Cost: 2800 gold
70 Attack Damage
15 Ability Haste
Ever Rising Moon (6 second cooldown):
- Hitting a champion with 3 separate Attacks or Abilities within 2 seconds deals (Melee: 6 | Ranged: 3)% bonus physical damage and grants you a 122 = (120 +35% bonus Attack Damage) Shield for 2 seconds.
- Item performance differs for melee and ranged users.
Axiom Arc
Total Cost: 3000 gold
55 Attack Damage
18 Lethality
25 Ability Haste
Flux:
- Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 = (10 + 35% Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown.
Edge of Night
Total Cost: 2800 gold
50 Attack Damage
15 Lethality
250 Health
Annul (40 second cooldown)
- Gain a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability.
- Item's cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Total Cost: 2700 gold
60 Attack Damage
18 Lethality
Haunt
- Gain 40 Move Speed while out of combat.
Wraith Step (cooldown on activation: 45 seconds)
- Gain 20% Move Speed and Ghosting for 6 seconds.
Umbral Glaive
Total Cost: 2600 gold
50 Attack Damage
15 Lethality
15 Ability Haste
Blackout (50 second cooldown)
- When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds.
- Your Attacks do (Melee: 3 | Ranged: 2) damage to Wards.
Serpent's Fang
Total Cost: 2500 gold
55 Attack Damage
15 Lethality
Shield Reaver
- Dealing damage to an enemy champion reduces any shields they gain by (Melee: 50 | Ranged: 35)% for 3 seconds. When you damage an enemy who is unaffected by Shield Reaver, reduce all shields on them by (Melee: 50 | Ranged: 35)%.
Changes via @Spideraxe on Twitter and the official dev blog on League of Legends Preseason 2024 changes.
