League of Legends Preseason 2024 is shaking up items, including adding a lot of support items and changing already existing ones.

League of Legends Preseason 2024 New Support Items

The first big change is that Mythics are gone, all across the board, causing a lot of the items to be rebalanced around this. Tooltips are also being changed for better readability.

The Support Items and Quests have been consolidated into one starter item, which players can upgrade into one of five final forms.

In total, there are two new items for Enchanters and six changes to existing items.

These changes are currently on the League of Legends PBE server and will go live on League of Legends Patch 14.1 in January 2024. The official Gameplay Preview also notes that visuals, item names, effect names, stat values, and other aspects may change once these items go live.

World Atlas

Item Cost: 400 gold

30 Health

25% Mana Regeneration

25% Health Regeneration

3 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods:

Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold.

Killing a minion by any means grants you 20 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

Runic Compass

Item Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold.

100 Health

50% Mana Regeneration

50% Health Regeneration

5 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 1000 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods:

Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 34 (melee) / 32 (ranged) gold.

Killing a minion by any means grants you 28 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

Bounty of Worlds

You may notice Bounty of Worlds is almost exactly the same item as Runic Compass. Well you noticed right. Bounty of Worlds is an in-between state that allows the item to upgrade into any of the five support item upgrades! Once upgraded it served its purpose. Thank you Bounty of Worlds.

Item Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1000 gold

100 Health

50% Mana Regeneration

50% Health Regeneration

5 gold per 10 seconds

All Upgraded Items

As a note, all upgraded items will share the same stats with the differentiator being the upgrades mentioned below.

At tier 3, a new bar will pop just above your inventory, displaying all 5 options for your support item upgrade. Note: the upgrade can happen in lane, you do not need to be at the shop.)

Players will get 200 Health 75% Mana Regeneration 75% Health Regeneration 5 gold per 10 seconds



Celestial Opposition

Passive – Blessing of the Mountain: Become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 40% (melee) / 25% (ranged), lingering for 2 seconds after taking damage from a champion. When the reduction wears off, unleash a shockwave around you that slows nearby enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. Effect refreshes after leaving combat for 15 seconds.

Solstice Sleigh

Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champion grants you and a nearby ally with the lowest amount of health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for 4 seconds. 20 second cooldown.

Bloodsong

Passive – Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 75 physical damage on-hit (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, apply Expose Weakness, increasing the damage they take by 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) for 6 seconds.

Dream Maker

Passive – Dream Maker: Gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every 8 seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally blows both Dream Bubbles to them and empowers them for 3 seconds. Blue Bubble reduces 140 incoming damage on the next hit and Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.

Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

Passive – Void Explosion: Dealing ability damage to a champion causes an explosion at their current location that damages the target and nearby enemies, dealing 50 (+3% maximum health) magic damage, capped at 300 against monsters. 3 second cooldown.

Glowing Mote

Cost: 250 gold

5 Ability Haste

Dawncore

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Bandleglass Mirror + 700 gold

40 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

150% Mana Regeneration

Passive – Dawncore: Gain 3% Heal and Shield Power and 5 Ability Power per 100% Base Mana Regeneration.

Passive – Summoner Spell Haste: Gain 18 Summoner Spell Haste.

Trailblazer

Total Cost: 2400 gold

Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + 800 gold

250 Health

40 Armor

5% Movement Speed

Passive – Make the Path: While moving, build up to 20 bonus Movement Speed. At maximum stacks, leave a trail that raises allied champions’ Movement Speed by 15% of yours. Your next attack discharges build up Move Speed; for Melee champions at top speed, this attack also Slows the target by 50% for 1 second.

Changed Support Items

Echoes of Helia

Total Cost: 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold

200 Health

40 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

125% Mana Regeneration

Passive – Soul Siphon: Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 3. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 Health and deals 55 magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Passive – Dissonance removed

Staff of Flowing Water

Total Cost: 2300 gold

Item Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Forbidden Idol + 600 gold

40 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

125% Mana Regeneration

8% Heal and Shield Power

Passive – Rapids: Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants the user 40 Ability Power and 10% bonus Movement Speed over 3 seconds.

Redemption

Total Cost: 2300 gold

200 Health

15 Ability Haste

100% Base Mana Regen

15% Heal and Shield Power

Item can be activated whilst dead. Damage and healing reduced by 50% if the target has recently been affected by another Intervention. Strength of level-scaling effects are based on the ally's level. Cooldown (on activation): 90s

Intervention

Target an area. After 2.5 seconds, restore 200 – 400 (scaling with ally level) Health to allied champions and deal 10% max Health true damage to enemy champions.

Ardent Censer

Total Cost: 2300 gold

50 Ability Power

8% Heal and Shield Power

125% Base Mana Regen

8% Move Speed

Sanctify

Healing or Shielding an ally enhances you both for 6 seconds, granting 25% Attack Speed and 20 magic damage On-Hit.

Mikael's Blessing

Total Cost: 2300 gold

250 Health

12% Heal and Shield Power

15 Ability Haste

Cooldown (on activation): 120s

Purify

Remove all crowd control debuffs (except Knockups and Suppression) from an ally champion and restore 100 – 250 (scaling with ally level) Health.

Shurelya's Battlesong

Total Cost: 2200 gold

55 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

8% Move Speed

125% Base Mana Regen

Cooldown (on activation): 75s

Inspiring Speech

Grants nearby allies 30% Move Speed for 4 seconds.

Moonstone Renewer

Total Cost: 2200 gold

30 Ability Power

250 Health

20 Ability Haste

125% Base Mana Regen

Starlit Grace

Healing or shielding an ally chains to the nearest ally champion (excluding yourself), healing 40% or shielding 45% of the original amount.

If there are no nearby allies. heal 30% or shield 35% of the original amount to the same target instead.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Total Cost: 2200 gold

200 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste

Strength of level-scaling effects are based on the ally's level.

Subsequent Devotion shields within 20 seconds only have 25% effect.

Cooldown (on activation): 90s

Devotion

Grant nearby allies a 200 – 360 (scaling with ally level) Shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds.

Zeke's Convergence

Total Cost: 2200 gold

200 health

250 Mana

30 Armor

20 Ability Haste

Frostfire Tempest (45 second cooldown)

Casting your Ultimate summons a storm around you for 5 seconds, dealing 50 magic damage per second and slows enemies by 30%.

Knight's Vow

300 Health

45 Armor

15 Ability Haste

Sacrifice

While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of premitigation damage they take to you and heal for 10% of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%.

