Sports betting has become wildly popular across America, as it's become more acceptable in recent years. However, LeBron James‘ manager, Maverick Carter, made some noise on Thursday after admitting he has been betting on NBA games using an illegal bookie.

Carter reportedly made the admission back in 2021 when federal agents were investigating Wayne Nix, according to Gus Garcia-Roberts of The Washington Post. Nix is a known bookie “who has since pleaded guilty.”

“Carter made the admission during a November 2021 interview with federal agents investigating bookie Wayne Nix, who has since pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his role running a sprawling offshore sports-betting ring. Carter told agents he ‘could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers,' according to an investigative report summarizing the interview.”

The good news, it sounds like LeBron James' manager is not going to be in trouble. Reports indicate that Carter was not the target of the investigation. Additionally, he was never charged nor contacted after speaking with the feds.

“A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed the interview occurred. ‘In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix,' the spokesman, Adam Mendelsohn, said in a statement. ‘Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter.'”

If that's the case, then LeBron James‘ longtime manager probably won't get into any legal trouble. Regardless, it's surprising that Maverick Carter would even use an illegal bookie to begin with. Especially considering how tied into the NBA he is.