The Ohio State football team came away victorious in the national championship game against Notre Dame by the score of 34-23, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in attendance. After the game, James filmed a video for DraftKings, where he said

“It's good to be a Buckeye fan. OH! IO!” LeBron James emphatically started his video for DraftKings saying. “MVP of the game is the whole f***ing Ohio State ball club. Like seriously, Will Howard. Will Howard managed the game he was unbelievable from start to finish, and that's my MVP. Like we know as Buckeye nation, when Will Howard goes, we go, and Will Howard was unbelievable. Shout out to Will Howard you was unbelievable brother. Let's go!”

Ohio State football went up big in the game, and James, a known Buckeye fan, was shown on the broadcast throughout the contest. Notre Dame eventually cut the lead to 31-23, but Howard's deep pass to Jeremiah Smith essentially iced the game.

Howard did not necessarily put up a gaudy stat line, as he completed 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State was able to lean on Quinshon Judkins for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. It was a balanced attack for the Buckeyes. Smith led the way in receiving, catching five passes for 88 yards, with one of them going for a touchdown.

It was the first time a team has been crowned in the 12-team playoff format. Ohio State went on a dominant run after losing games to Oregon and Michigan in the regular season. The Buckeyes dominated Tennessee 42-17 in the first game, and then went on to get revenge against Oregon, winning 41-21. Then, Ohio State beat Texas 28-14 in the semifinal before beating Notre Dame.

The 12-team playoff certainly leaves opportunities open for more teams to go on a run, and Ohio State took advantage.