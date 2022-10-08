Lee Corso gets positive news amid absence from ESPN College Gameday due to illness

Lee Corso missed College Gameday last week which left many wondering about the 87-year old analyst’s health. But ESPN’s Chris Fowler shared an encouraging update on Corso last week which lessened people’s concerns. Lee Corso once again received updates from fellow analysts after missing his second consecutive week this Saturday, per si.com.

“Lee Corso, not with us this week and those of you who are with us every single week know he didn’t feel great last week at Clemson,” College Gameday host Race Davis said. “He’s feeling much better. Spoke to him yesterday, but still another week to recuperate and hope to get LC back in the chair pretty soon.”

Lee Corso could return soon according to Davis. Kirk Herbstreit shared his honest thoughts on Corso’s absence.

“It’s very strange for everybody watching and those of us on the set of course, not to have Lee here,” Herbstreit said. “He does sound better, but I think by doctor’s orders, he wasn’t expected to be able to travel this week, but news is good with the tests he’s been receiving. Next week, he’ll be with us. Wherever College GameDay is, LC will be back with us where he belongs.”

Corso has been a College Gameday analyst since 1987. He’s a famed college football mind who is a fan-favorite. And the College Gameday crew certainly seems to miss his presence on the set. But these positive updates bode well for Lee Corso’s future on the show. Fans are hopeful he can return next week.